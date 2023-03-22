While Ronaldo gained 15 million new Instagram followers, Messi and Mbappe lost some; here's why
Cristiano Ronaldo's move away from Europe still sees him gaining followers on Instagram, with 15 million more joining in 30 days. However, the numbers have dropped for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, and here is why.
Image credit: Getty
Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is done and dusted with his club football career in Europe, as he has moved to Asia, playing for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. However, despite his European career ending on a sour note, it has not deterred him from gaining new fan-following on social media.
While he is already the most-followed person on Instagram, with 564 million followers, he has gained over 15 million followers over the last month. However, on the other hand, his long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi has witnessed a drop in his followers, as the FIFA World Cup-winning skipper 5,70,000 in the last 30 days.
Image credit: Getty
With 443 million followers, there are apprehensions about Messi's future with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has yet to make that significant impact, as it was with Spanish giants Barcelona.
Image credit: Getty
At the same time, Messi's PSG teammate and superstar French striker Kylian Mbappe has also lost some followers within the last month, which slipped by 2,50,000, while he currently has 101 million. However, given that he is considered the future of modern-day football, his fan-following will surely increase in the coming days.