While Ronaldo gained 15 million new Instagram followers, Messi and Mbappe lost some; here's why

Cristiano Ronaldo's move away from Europe still sees him gaining followers on Instagram, with 15 million more joining in 30 days. However, the numbers have dropped for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, and here is why.

Image credit: Getty

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is done and dusted with his club football career in Europe, as he has moved to Asia, playing for Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. However, despite his European career ending on a sour note, it has not deterred him from gaining new fan-following on social media.

While he is already the most-followed person on Instagram, with 564 million followers, he has gained over 15 million followers over the last month. However, on the other hand, his long-time Argentine rival Lionel Messi has witnessed a drop in his followers, as the FIFA World Cup-winning skipper 5,70,000 in the last 30 days.

