UNL: 'It's a final; we're thinking about it that way' - Enrique ahead of Spain's decider vs Portugal

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

    Spain and Portugal will fight it out in the decider of their UEFA Nations League group stage clash on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Spanish boss Luis Enrique has rated this clash equivalent to FIFA World Cup's quarters.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    It will be a mouth-watering clash between Spain and Portugal in their UEFA Nations League group stage tie, to be played at the Braga Municipal Stadium on Tuesday. The winner goes atop the group table and enters the final stage of the competition. Both sides have had mixed performances. Although Portugal is atop the table currently, Spain is at second, just a couple of points behind, as the winning side would undoubtedly reach the summit. Meanwhile, Spanish head coach Luis Enrique has asserted that his side is ready for the clash and has rated the contest equivalent to the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "It's a final, and we're thinking about it that way. It's positive to have reached matchday six with the possibility of being champions. We put it as if it were the quarterfinals of Qatar. It's 90 minutes, and it's only worth winning – not even a draw is useful," said Enrique during the pre-match presser, reports Fotmob.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We have always defined [Portugal] as very talented and with an outstanding physical presence. They have already conquered essential things, and the evolution of the teams is usually measured by what they win," added Enrique. In the meantime, Portuguese manager Fernando Santos has warned that his side has already weathered enough pressure.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "Three days ago, Portugal had to win the next two games because Spain would win their first. But, even a draw would have been enough to make the final match alive. That's normal. I just try to take this pressure out of my players. If they do what we must do, we are closer to victory," Santos elucidated.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "I expect a Spain just like they always are. They don't change a thing. Everyone knows Spain. They've played the same way for 20 years. A team of possession and pressure react well to losing the ball. They have a clear matrix in how they play," concluded Santos.

