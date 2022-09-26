France's Deschamps wants PSG to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022; will Galtier oblige?

France manager Didier Deschamps has pleaded with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe with one eye on November's FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

World Cup defending champions France have endured a tough UEFA Nations League season, and after Sunday night's 2-0 defeat to Denmark in Copenhagen, concerns have been raised if Didier Deschamps' men are ready to create history in Qatar this winter. With an eye on the highly-anticipated FIFA World Cup, the French manager has pleaded with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier to rest sensational forward Kylian Mbappe.

The club football season will end in November and December so that Qatar can host the World Cup, but managers are worried about player availability because of a relentless fixture schedule. Also read: 'Neymar hates Mbappe': Fans react after Brazilian hints fued with PSG teammate is NOT over

France's coach Deschamps has also been vocal about his desire for the Ligue 1 champions to give his star striker Mbappe some time to heal before the November start for Les Bleus in Qatar. PSG are set to play 11 more fixtures before the beginning of the competition, including four in the Champions League.

Deschamps told French outlet Telefoot, "I know he [Galtier] still wants to play Kylian. But from time to time: to be able to breathe a little bit, to have a few good minutes less, it won't fail him, quite the contrary." Also read: 'World Cup curse has begun': Fans worried about France's Qatar 2022 campaign after Nations League shocker

