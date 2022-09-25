Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Of blood, sweat and cheers: Ronaldo sends strong message after Portugal's 'important win' over Czech Republic

    First Published Sep 25, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

    Diogo Dalot scored twice as Portugal eased past the Czech Republic 4-0 in Prague on Saturday to get within a point of reaching the UEFA Nations League play-offs. Cristiano Ronaldo, who was left bloodied after a brutal collision with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, cherished the 'important win'.

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo was left bloodied after a collision with goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik during Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash against Czech Republic on Saturday. However, the Portuguese talisman wouldn't mind the blood and sweat after his team secured a 4-0 victory in Prague to get within a point of reaching the competition's play-offs.

    Ronaldo leapt to meet a high ball, but the goalkeeper Vaclik caught him, which led to a nasty blow on his face. The Portugal icon needed a bandage over his nose since he was bleeding from his face.

    However, the 'bloody' drama was overshadowed with Portugal fans cheering for their team after goals from Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota.

    Following this victory, Ronaldo took to Instagram to laud his team's efforts and also sent a strong message. "Great game, important team win!" noted the Manchester United icon. The Portugal legend added, "We stay focused on our goal 🙏🏽💪🏽 Thanks to the Portuguese audience for the fantastic support. 👏🏽🇵🇹❤️"

    Meanwhile, Portugal coach Fernando Santos too praised his team after this crucial victory over Czech Republic. "The first half was brilliant. It had excellent quality. We were perfectly ready for them and didn't really let them show much. When we scored the second, the Czechs failed to convert the penalty kick and grew even more nervous, while we stayed focused and were at ease," he said.

    "After the third goal, it was almost finished. Our tactics will not change, both teams want to win. It doesn't matter whether they lost or won today," Santos concluded.

    Portugal, who won the first edition of the UEFA Nations League in 2019, lead Group 2 on 10 points, two ahead of Spain, who were stunned by Switzerland 2-1 at home. Ronaldo and Co. host Spain next Tuesday in their final group game.

