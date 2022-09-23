Man United icon Ronaldo and FA trolled after being charged for April's phone smashing incident at Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with 'improper and/or violent conduct' by the FA after appearing to smash a Everton fan's phone at the end of last season.

Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo was on Friday charged by the Football Association (FA) with 'improper and/or violent conduct' following an incident that took place after the club's fixture at Everton last April.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 at Goodison Park. While leaving the pitch after the final whistle was blown, Ronaldo appeared to grab a phone from a 14-year-old Everton supporter Jake Harding's hand and smashed it angrily into the ground.

Merseyside Police previously cautioned the Portuguese icon following the incident in April 2022, and the FA has now slapped him with a charge of breaching Rule E3 - which relates to violent and/or improper conduct.

"Regulation and Discipline update: Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 for an incident that took place after Manchester United FC's Premier League match against Everton FC on Saturday 9 April 2022. It is alleged that the forward's conduct after the final whistle was improper and/or violent," an FA statement read.

Following the incident, Ronaldo apologised and even offered the Everton fan a visit to Old Trafford in a display of 'fair-play and sportsmanship'. However, the boy's mother declined that offer, "It's like we owe him a favour but I'm sorry, we don't. It's in the hands of the police."

Ronaldo will likely face a fine and possibly a suspension if found guilty. Meanwhile, a statement from Manchester United read: "We note the FA announcement in relation to Cristiano Ronaldo. We will be supporting the player in his response to the charge."

The 37-year-old is currently on international duty with Portugal, who take on the Czech Republic and Spain in the UEFA Nations League over the coming days. Manchester United face Manchester City on October 2 in their Premier League clash.

Twitter exploded with reactions following FA's decision to charge Ronaldo, with some users trolling the five-time Ballon d'Or winner with predictions of punishment he should face. Football fans also noted the delay in FA's decision for an incident that occurred in April, with some noting the timing of the charge coming just a week before the Manchester derby at Etihad Stadium.

