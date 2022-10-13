UCL 2022-23: 'Bayern wants to top the group' - Nagelsmann after Viktoria Plzen win

Bayern Munich has qualified for the pre-quarters of the UCL 2022-23 after winning 4-2 against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bavarian boss Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that his side wants to top the group.

It was a winning ride for German champion Bayern Munich, as it defeated Czech Republic champion Viktoria Plzen 4-2 away from home during the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday. Sadio Mané (10), Thomas Müller (14) and Leon Goretzka (25 & 35) happened to be the goal scorers for the visitors. With this success, the Bavarians have made their way to the pre-quarters of the competition and are the fifth side through to the knockout stage after Napoli, Club Brugge, Real Madrid and Manchester City. However, Bayern is unlikely to be complacent and would be eager to top the group, while club head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the same.

Interacting with DAZN, Nagelsmann said, "It's always nice to win away from home. We've got 12 points from four games in the toughest group, and we're into the round of 16. Now we want to top the group. This win gives us the necessary calm ahead of Freiburg [in Bundesliga] on Sunday. That was our goal, and we achieved it."

