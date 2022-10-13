Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UCL 2022-23: 'Bayern wants to top the group' - Nagelsmann after Viktoria Plzen win

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 4:00 PM IST

    Bayern Munich has qualified for the pre-quarters of the UCL 2022-23 after winning 4-2 against Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bavarian boss Julian Nagelsmann has confirmed that his side wants to top the group.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was a winning ride for German champion Bayern Munich, as it defeated Czech Republic champion Viktoria Plzen 4-2 away from home during the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday. Sadio Mané (10), Thomas Müller (14) and Leon Goretzka (25 & 35) happened to be the goal scorers for the visitors. With this success, the Bavarians have made their way to the pre-quarters of the competition and are the fifth side through to the knockout stage after Napoli, Club Brugge, Real Madrid and Manchester City. However, Bayern is unlikely to be complacent and would be eager to top the group, while club head coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the same.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Interacting with DAZN, Nagelsmann said, "It's always nice to win away from home. We've got 12 points from four games in the toughest group, and we're into the round of 16. Now we want to top the group. This win gives us the necessary calm ahead of Freiburg [in Bundesliga] on Sunday. That was our goal, and we achieved it."

    ALSO READ: Xavi Hernandez keen to put Barcelona's 'cruel Champions League' draw behind to focus on El Clasico

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Muller was substituted in the opening half, sending an injury scare among the Bayern fans. However, the manager confirmed that it was nothing serious. "Things tightened up a little in his back, a nerve. It's nothing major or serious, but we didn't want to take risks for the weekend," concluded Nagelsmann.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023-ayh

    Women's IPL set to be launched by BCCI in 2023

    Womens Asia Cup 2022 semi-final, India vs Thailand, IND vs THA: I am more confident about my game now but will keep working - Harmanpreet Kaur-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: 'I'm more confident about my game now but will keep working' - Harmanpreet

    football Xavi Hernandez keen to put Barcelona's 'cruel Champions League' draw against Inter Milan behind to focus on El Clasico snt

    Xavi Hernandez keen to put Barcelona's 'cruel Champions League' draw behind to focus on El Clasico

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: India thumps Thailand by 74 runs to enter Final comfortably, fans delighted-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: India thumps Thailand by 74 runs to enter Final comfortably, fans delighted

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as special after historic Liverpool hat-trick against Rangers-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Klopp hails Salah as 'special' after historic Liverpool hat-trick against Rangers

    Recent Stories

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Red lights on some Bengaluru roads turn heart-shaped; Here's why

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM - adt

    Gujarat AAP chief Gopal Italia detained from NCW office by Delhi police over remarks on PM

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies AJR

    Indian Army's assault dog Zoom, who helped kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir, dies

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction writes to EC on party symbol, name, alleges bias: All you need to know AJR

    Uddhav Thackeray's faction writes to EC on party symbol, name, alleges bias: All you need to know

    Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's SEXY bedroom song with Khesari Lal Yadav is a must WATCH

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Monalisa's HOT bedroom song with Khesari Lal Yadav is a must WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon