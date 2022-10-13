Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Xavi Hernandez keen to put Barcelona's 'cruel Champions League' draw behind to focus on El Clasico

    Barcelona secured a 3-3 draw against Inter Milan in their Champions League clash on Wednesday. However, manager Xavi Hernandez hopes the game does not affect them psychologically, and the team is ready for their El Clasico clash against Real Madrid on October 16.

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez stated that the team must give its total concentration to the forthcoming El Clasico match against archrival Real Madrid and has no time to brood over Wednesday's 3-3 Champions League draw with Inter Milan.

    Despite a solid start against Inter, Barcelona's defence let them fall behind 3-2 in the dying seconds before Robert Lewandowski's injury-time equaliser ensured a draw.

    "This Champions League is being very cruel", admitted the Barcelona coach. "We conceded a lot in the second half. The first has been excellent again. It is being cruel from Munich, through Milan and today too. We have deserved more, but this is the Champions League," Xavi added.

    "Football is a game of mistakes, and today we didn't defend well. In the first part, the intensity was excellent. We had to continue, and we have paid dearly for our mistakes. Very serious mistakes that cost us the game," the Spaniard said.

    Xavi Hernandez hopes the team can shift their focus to the upcoming top-of-the-table El Clasico clash with fierce rivals Real Madrid on October 16. 

    "We hope that it does not affect us psychologically and we encourage the players. We continue believing and prepare for the Clasico starting tomorrow and we need to recover well because we have made a significant physical effort," the Barcelona boss said.

    The Catalan club tops La Liga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid, with both teams on 22 points. The two sides face each other at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

