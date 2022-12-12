'There is Kylian Mbappe at this moment, a type like Marcus Rashford' - Erik ten Hag

Marcus Rashford has been in sensational form this season, which also spanned into the English colours during the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Consequently, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has compared him to Kylian Mbappe.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English striker Marcus Rashford has been in quite some for this season. While it all started with English giants Manchester United this season, it has continued with England, as he was heavily impactful for the side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar before being eliminated by defending champion France in the quarterfinal. His rise back to severe form has been lauded by his Red Devils head coach Erik ten Hag. At the same time, the Dutchman even drew him parallel to astonishing French striker Kylian Mbappe, who is also a massive asset for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Image Credit: Getty Images

Praising Rashford, ten Hag said, "From the first moment, I recognised the huge potential. And now, to get out the potential, I believe when Marcus's positioning is on the back of the defending line, there is almost no better player in the world. There is Mbappe at this moment, a type like him. But when he [Rashford] is getting in that position, he's great, and you see, he's also improved out of possession." ALSO READ: Did Brazil approach Pep Guardiola to replace Tite as head coach? Ronaldo reveals

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Marcus was one from the start who came with a smile to Carrington and left with a smile day by day. And from the first moment, it was a joy to work with him. I recognise his talent, and his finishing talent [is] great. For instance, the headed goal against West Ham United, I don't think he makes goals like that so often. But he's investing in it. I triggered him a little bit, he worked with our specific coaches on it, on finishing with headers, and then, you see, he got the benefit from it," added ten Hag, reports 90min.

Image Credit: Getty Images