Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

Odisha FC will be hoping to secure back-to-back wins in the Indian Super League when they play host to Kerala Blasters FC at Kalinga Stadium on Thursday. The hosts are heading into the match on the back of a 2-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC at the weekend, while the Blasters played out a 1-1 away-draw against North East United FC last time out.

Odisha made a disastrous start to their 2024-25 ISL campaign, losing the first two games against Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC. However Sergio Lobera's side managed to secure their first win against JFC on Saturday thanks to first-half efforts from Diego Mauricio and Mourtada Fall. Although the Red Miners pulled one back through Fall's own goal in the 62nd-minute, the Kalinga Warriors held on to the slender lead and secured all three points. With three points from as many games, the Juggernauts are languishing at the tenth spot in the initial standings.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, started their new campaign with a disappointing 2-1 home-defeat against PFC. However, Mikael Stahre's side have grown in stature in the last two games, taking four points in the process. The Tuskers came-from-behind and secured a thrilling 2-1 win against East Bengal in their second match of the season.

On Sunday, KBFC gave a god account of themselves away from home against North East United. However Stahre's side were unlucky to share the spoils despite playing the final eight minutes of the match against 10 man. The Highlanders drew the first blood through Alaeddine Ajaraie's 58th-minute free-kick. The visitors fought back and leveled the score thanks to Noah Sadoui's individual brilliance.

The Moroccan attacker cut inside from the right and drilled in a low shot past Gurmeet Singh at the near post. It was the former FC Goa man's second-goal from first three league games for the Tuskers. KBFC are currently occupying fifth spot in the ISL table.

Predicted Lineups

Odisha FC probable starting lineup: Amarinder Singh, Ranawade, M. Fall, Jerry, A Jahouh, Khawlhring, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, H Boumous, Isak Vanlalruatfela, D Mauricio.

Kerala Blasters probable starting lineup: S Suresh, Sandeep, P Kotal, M Drincic, A Dohling, V Mohanan, A Coeff, D Farooq, M Aimen, J Jimenez, N Sadoui.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters schedule and fixture

The ISL 2024-25 fixture between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will take place at Kalinga Stadium on Thursday (October 3) at 7:30 PM IST.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters live streaming details

The ISL 2024-25 match between Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters will be televised on Sports 18 network in India. Meanwhile football fans in India can also live stream the game through Jio Cinema app and website.

