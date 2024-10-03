'Everything was pretty bad': Admits Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after 1-0 Champions League loss at Lille

Jonathan David's penalty on the stroke of half-time separated the two sides at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Real Madrid looked below par in France, while Lille created the better chances and were solid at the back.

Real Madrid went into the match on the back of seven wins and three draws from ten games in all competitions. However, the reigning champions League winners struggled to get going against the Ligue 1 outfit in France. Lille were impressive throughout the clash in front of their own supporters, created the better goal-scoring chances and were solid at the back.

Speaking after the loss, Ancelotti said: :"Everything was pretty bad. We did badly with the ball, although the team was quite compact in the first half, it was difficult for us to recover the ball, it was difficult for us to make transitions,"

"We tried to be a little more aggressive, but it was difficult for us. So... We have to look at things with a cool head, not throw everything away. But obviously we have to improve."

"I am very sincere. The criticism for today's game is fair, correct and we have to accept it because it is like that. We have not shown a good version in this game."

Lille deservedly broke the deadlock on the stroke of half-time when Zhegrova's free-kick hit Eduardo Camavinga's hand inside the penalty area and the referee pointed to the spot after VAR intervention. David stepped up and slotted home past Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin to make the score 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

"It was difficult for us to get into the game at the level of intensity, at the level of duels, at the level of clarity of play," the Italian added.

"Obviously, the game could have been tied because we had opportunities at the end, but it wasn't deserved.

"So we have to learn, as it happened the last time we lost a game, learn from what we have to improve, which is quite clear. I think it's not very complicated."

Real Madrid's first real attempt at goal came five minutes from time when Antonio Rudiger and Jude Bellingham were denied in quick succession from close range. Tiago Santos made a goal-line clearance to keep out Rudiger's header, before Belingham's first-time volley from the rebound was saved by goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

