From IPL to Women's T20 World Cup: What is Smart Replay, how does it work?

    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 4:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 4:13 PM IST

    The 2024 Women's T20 World Cup will be the first International Cricket Council (ICC) event to feature the use of the Smart Replay system, marking a significant technological advancement for international cricket. This system was previously used in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and England's The Hundred. The Smart Replay system is set to enhance decision-making efficiency at the global level, the ICC confirmed in a recent statement.

    According to the ICC, each game will have a minimum of 28 cameras providing extensive coverage, along with analytical and visual enhancements. The Decision Review System (DRS) will also be available in every match, aided by the Hawk-Eye Smart Replay system. This system allows the TV umpire to review synchronised multi-angle footage instantly.

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup: All you need to know

    What is the Smart Replay System?

    The Smart Replay system is designed to speed up DRS decisions by streamlining communication between Hawk-Eye operators and the third umpire. Unlike the traditional setup where a TV broadcast director facilitates this interaction, Smart Replay allows the operators and third umpire to work together in the same room.

    This direct communication accelerates the process, while also providing the umpires with enhanced visuals, including split-screen images.

    For instance, if a clear gap between the bat and ball is visible, the ultra-edge technology won't be checked, allowing the umpire to quickly assess the main part of the dismissal. Similarly, for stumpings, umpires can view both front-on and side-on visuals simultaneously.

    India will play New Zealand in Dubai on Friday at 7:30 PM IST, right after the West Indies meet South Africa at the same venue.

    Ex-India cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin summoned by ED in money laundering case

    Australia, the defending champions, are aiming for their seventh title, having dominated the tournament with wins in all but two editions since its inception. Their opening match will be against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sharjah. India, meanwhile, will seek to improve on their previous best finish—reaching the final in 2020, where they lost to Australia.

