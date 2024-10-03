'Position of Neuer is always high': Unai Emery's strategy pays off as Aston Villa stun Bayern Munich

The Spanish manager's meticulous planning was rewarded as substitute Jhon Duran broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time and handed a famous Champions League victory to Aston Villa at Villa Park

Aston Villa's 1-0 Champions League win over Bayern Munich at Villa Park was a tactical masterclass by Unai Emery. The Spanish manager's meticulous planning was rewarded as substitute Jhon Duran broke the deadlock 11 minutes from time to hand a famous victory to the home side.

Emery said: "This is the talent that some players have and Jhon Duran has the ball he is scoring quickly," The Colombia striker has now netted six goals from last nine games for Villa across all competitions this season.

Emery had two pre-match meetings on the morning of the encounter and had noted Neuer's positions higher up the pitch. The German goalkeeper is more of a sweeper keeper, who is exceptionally good with the ball at his feet.

The 38-year-old's ability to read the game quickly and anticipate the movement of the attackers is second to none. Because of his high positioning, the veteran more often or not neutralises the long attacking balls from the back. However, on Wednesday, Neuer's advanced positioning was exploited by Emery.

"In the analysis we have of them, we were speaking of how usually the position of Neuer is always high."

Duran, who came on as a substitute in the 70th-minute drew the first blood nine minutes later. A long pass from the back found forward run of Duran, who showed exceptional awareness and composure to loft the ball over an advancing Neuer and into the back of the net. Something special was needed to beat the German goalkeeper and the 20-year-old produced just that from approximately 25 yards out.

Emery was full of praise for the Duran. The Spanish tactician said: "He arrived here two years ago and he is young, his potential is huge. Sometimes he has been patient and I need to speak to him as a person and connect to him as a person. As well as a player to try to let him play. Putting him on the field because his talent is there and the capacity to help us."

Emery's side have now won their first two Champions League games of the 2024-25 season, having thrashed Young Boys 3-0 last month. Villa will next take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

