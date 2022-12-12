Did Brazil approach Pep Guardiola to replace Tite as head coach? Ronaldo reveals

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    While Brazil has been knocked out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Tite has also left his position as the side's head coach. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola was linked to replacing him. But is it true? Ronaldo has divulged the details.

    Record five-time former champion Brazil's wait for its record-extending sixth World Cup title continues. In the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, it was knocked out in the quarterfinal by 2018 runner-up Croatia. It marked the end of the road for some of the senior players, along with head coach Tite. While the hunt for his replacement is already underway, many big names have been linked to it, including current Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. But is there any truth to the reports of Guardiola being linked? In the meantime, legendary former Brazilian striker Ronaldo has disclosed the details behind the same.

    Ronaldo said on his YouTube channel, "There was interest in Guardiola. It was discussed with Guardiola's coaching staff, but he preferred to renew his contract with City. Perhaps it would be difficult for the CBF to reach an agreement; he is the highest-paid coach in the world." However, he feels that Fernando Diniz would be a better choice and dubbed him as 'Brazilian Guardiola'.

    "Perhaps Diniz would be an attraction for the Brazilian national team. He's a guy who plays well and puts on a show. It is a vital decision for the next cycle. The sooner you present the name and start working on the coach's philosophy, the better it will be. And we'll see. I'm curious. I think big names are coming here," concluded Ronaldo, reported FotMob.

