Argentina squad for World Cup Qualifiers in October: Lionel Messi returns, Emi Martinez out

Argentina have announced their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in October, with captain Lionel Messi returning from injury. Messi missed La Albiceleste's last two matches in September due to an injury sustained during the Copa America final. Youngster Nico Paz is the new face in the squad announced by coach Lionel Scaloni. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been left out due to suspension for misconduct.

Argentina will face Venezuela on October 10 (local time) and Bolivia five days later. La Albiceleste are currently sitting at the top of the CONMEBOL 2026 WC Qualification table with 18 points from eight games, having won six.

Emi Martinez was banned by FIFA following Argentina's 2-1 loss away to Colombia last month. The Argentina Football Association clarified that the ban was imposed due to Martinez's obscene gesture while holding the Copa America trophy and for hitting a TV cameraman after the World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee found that Emi Martinez had violated FIFA's code of conduct through his misconduct on the field. After winning the Golden Glove award at the award ceremony following the 2022 World Cup victory, Martinez made a controversial gesture. However, the Argentine Football Association had expressed strong dissatisfaction with the FIFA Disciplinary Committee's decision.

Argentina saw their 12-game winning run come to an end against Colombia at Estadio Metropolitano last time out. One goal each from Yerson Mosquera and James Rodriguez, either side of Nicolas Gonzalez's equaliser, handed Scaloni's men their second defeat of the World Cup qualifier.

Goalkeepers: Geronimo Rulli, Walter Benitez, Juan Musso.

Defenders : Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, German Pezzella, Leonardo Balerdi, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico.

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso, Thiago Almada, Guido Rodriguez, Nico Paz.

Forwards: Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho, Julian Alvarez, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Carboni, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi.

