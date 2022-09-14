'I'm not going to retire' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to make AC Milan return from injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is undergoing rehabilitation following his ACL surgery after suffering an injury in his leg. While some feel that the 41-year-old should retire, the Swedish has no such plans and has vowed to return for AC Milan.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is no less than an inspiration for young footballers across the club. Even at the twilight age of 41, he has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to be rated as one of the most prolific strikers. He is out of action after a leg injury while playing for AC Milan. At the same time, he underwent ACL surgery, presently rehabilitating ahead of his return. Meanwhile, some reports and fans have suggested he should call time on his illustrious career. However, the Swedish has no plans to hang up his boots and has vowed to return for the Rossoneri once he recovers.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Although there is no exact date for his return, it has been hinted that he will likely be back in January. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic said, "I will be back soon. I'm not going to retire, I'm coming back, and I won't give up." Notably, he had signed a one-year extension with Milan in July. ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23 - 'WE DIDN'T MAKE THE RIGHT DECISIONS' - DIEGO SIMEONE ON ATLETICO'S LEVERKUSEN UPSET

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ibrahimovic was influential in helping Milan win the Serie A title last season, which happened to be its first championship trophy in over a decade. He featured in 23 league games for the side, scoring on eight instances and coming up with a couple of assists, while he was also in the starting line-up for 11 Serie A games.

Image Credit: Getty Images