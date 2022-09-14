Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I'm not going to retire' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic vows to make AC Milan return from injury

    First Published Sep 14, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic is undergoing rehabilitation following his ACL surgery after suffering an injury in his leg. While some feel that the 41-year-old should retire, the Swedish has no such plans and has vowed to return for AC Milan.

    Legendary Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is no less than an inspiration for young footballers across the club. Even at the twilight age of 41, he has shown no signs of slowing down and continues to be rated as one of the most prolific strikers. He is out of action after a leg injury while playing for AC Milan. At the same time, he underwent ACL surgery, presently rehabilitating ahead of his return. Meanwhile, some reports and fans have suggested he should call time on his illustrious career. However, the Swedish has no plans to hang up his boots and has vowed to return for the Rossoneri once he recovers.

    Although there is no exact date for his return, it has been hinted that he will likely be back in January. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ibrahimovic said, "I will be back soon. I'm not going to retire, I'm coming back, and I won't give up." Notably, he had signed a one-year extension with Milan in July.

    Ibrahimovic was influential in helping Milan win the Serie A title last season, which happened to be its first championship trophy in over a decade. He featured in 23 league games for the side, scoring on eight instances and coming up with a couple of assists, while he was also in the starting line-up for 11 Serie A games.

    As far as Milan's title defence this season is concerned, it sits third on the table after six matches, having won four and drawing a couple, while it remains unbeaten this season. Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud have scored on three occasions each. New recruit Divock Origi has made four appearances but is yet to start in a match.

