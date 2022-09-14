UCL 2022-23: 'We didn't make the right decisions' - Diego Simeone on Atletico's Leverkusen upset

Atletico Madrid suffered its first defeat of the UEFA Champions League this season, as it was beaten 0-2 by Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday. Diego Simeone rued wrong decisions and urged his boys to move on.

It was another night of misery for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. On Tuesday night, it faced off against German giants Bayer Leverkusen in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately, the visitors suffered their opening defeat of the competition this season, as the hosts hammered them 2-0 with goals from Robert Andrich (84) and Moussa Diaby (87). As a result, the Mattress Makers are placed third in their group table, with four more matches remaining in the stage. Meanwhile, Atletico head coach Diego Simeone rued some decisions that did not go his side's way, while he also urged his boys to move on from the loss.

Following the flop, Simeone quoted, "We couldn't resolve the match before the 70-to-80 minute mark. By then, we would have liked to have had more peace of mind at the end of the match. We didn't make the right decisions, and they caught us open on the counter. They won the match with two good counterattacks."

"Right now, we have to forget about this game. It was very competitive because Club Brugge won. We have two games in a row against them, and it will be very tough. It's tight [in the group], as always in the Champions League," added Simeone, reports Tribal Football. At the same time, Atletico will take on Belgian champion Club Brugge KV next on October 5, away from home.

Commenting on his half-time changes, Simeone explained, "I was looking for more connections and more play. It helped us make more passes and attack better. We didn't have good circulation of the ball. With Rodrigo [De Paul], we got more of that."