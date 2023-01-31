Ronaldo, seeking 1st Al-Nassr goal, sends inspiring message ahead of Al-Fateh clash
Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score for Al-Nassr, and the Portuguese talisman will hope to open his tally in the upcoming clash against Al-Fateh on Friday in the Saudi Pro League.
Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm reception after the legendary striker signed for Al-Nassr last month, with fans gearing to see the Portuguese talisman unleash his goal-scoring prowess on Saudi Arabian soil. However, the 37-year-old icon, who has played two games for his new club, is yet to open his tally. And supporters hope the situation changes when Al-Nassr take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.
Also read: 'Where's Piers Morgan?': Al-Nassr boss Garcia sparks frenzy over Ronaldo jibe after Saudi Super Cup exit
Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Days ahead of the clash at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al-Hasa, Ronaldo took to Instagram to share photographs from his high-intensity training sessions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, regarded as one of the fittest athletes in the world of sports, shared pictures of himself working out in Al-Nassr's gym and sent an inspiring message in the post's caption.
Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
"Hard work never stops," wrote Ronaldo in his latest Instagram post, showcasing the Portuguese icon sharing a smile as he trains hard to open his goal-scoring tally for Al-Nassr. Fans flooded CR7's post with comments lauding the striker's dedication towards his fitness routines.
Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed
Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
"The work ethic is unmatched," noted on fan in the comment section of Ronaldo's latest Instagram post. Another supporter added, "We always believe to you CR7." A third user noted, "Never give up," in a message that would resonate with fans hoping for the Al-Nassr star to come good on Saudi Arabian soil.
Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram
Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Al-Nassr in December 2022, reportedly for 175 million pounds annually. The Portuguese talisman, who became a free agent after his contract at Manchester United was mutually terminated in November, is said to be 'loving' life in Riyadh along with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children.
Also read: Royalty in Riyadh: Piers Morgan reveals how Ronaldo, Georgina are 'loving' life since his Al-Nassr move