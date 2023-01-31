Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo, seeking 1st Al-Nassr goal, sends inspiring message ahead of Al-Fateh clash

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to score for Al-Nassr, and the Portuguese talisman will hope to open his tally in the upcoming clash against Al-Fateh on Friday in the Saudi Pro League.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo received a warm reception after the legendary striker signed for Al-Nassr last month, with fans gearing to see the Portuguese talisman unleash his goal-scoring prowess on Saudi Arabian soil. However, the 37-year-old icon, who has played two games for his new club, is yet to open his tally. And supporters hope the situation changes when Al-Nassr take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

    Also read: 'Where's Piers Morgan?': Al-Nassr boss Garcia sparks frenzy over Ronaldo jibe after Saudi Super Cup exit

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Days ahead of the clash at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Sports City Stadium in Al-Hasa, Ronaldo took to Instagram to share photographs from his high-intensity training sessions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, regarded as one of the fittest athletes in the world of sports, shared pictures of himself working out in Al-Nassr's gym and sent an inspiring message in the post's caption.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    "Hard work never stops," wrote Ronaldo in his latest Instagram post, showcasing the Portuguese icon sharing a smile as he trains hard to open his goal-scoring tally for Al-Nassr. Fans flooded CR7's post with comments lauding the striker's dedication towards his fitness routines.

    Also read: Inside 'King' Ronaldo's first residence in Saudi Arabia: Cost of Al-Nassr star's lavish suite revealed

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    "The work ethic is unmatched," noted on fan in the comment section of Ronaldo's latest Instagram post. Another supporter added, "We always believe to you CR7." A third user noted, "Never give up," in a message that would resonate with fans hoping for the Al-Nassr star to come good on Saudi Arabian soil.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with Al-Nassr in December 2022, reportedly for 175 million pounds annually. The Portuguese talisman, who became a free agent after his contract at Manchester United was mutually terminated in November, is said to be 'loving' life in Riyadh along with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children.

    Also read: Royalty in Riyadh: Piers Morgan reveals how Ronaldo, Georgina are 'loving' life since his Al-Nassr move

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports-ayh

    Chelsea agrees British record GBP 115 million transfer deal with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez - Reports

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ian Healy hits out at host nations for denying quality preparation for touring sides

    football Man City fans go berserk as Joao Cancelo gears up for shock loan move to Bayern Munich snt

    Man City fans go berserk as Joao Cancelo gears up for shock loan move to Bayern Munich

    football Harry Maguire to Inter Milan? Meme fest explodes after Man United captain lined up for last minute loan move snt

    Harry Maguire to Inter Milan? Meme fest explodes after Man United captain lined up for last minute loan move

    football FA Cup 2022-23, BHA vs LIV: We will not fall apart - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's premature exit to Brighton and Hove Albion-ayh

    FA Cup 2022-23: 'We will not fall apart' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's premature exit to Brighton

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2023: Know key people responsible for upcoming Union Budget - adt

    Budget 2023: Know key people responsible for upcoming Union Budget

    The Romantics: Yash Chopra-YRF's story to get released as a documentary on Netflix; trailer unveiled tomorrow vma

    The Romantics: Yash Chopra-YRF's story to get released as a documentary on Netflix; trailer unveiled tomorrow

    Visakhapatnam to be Andhra Pradesh new capital announces CM Jagan Mohan Reddy gcw

    Visakhapatnam to be Andhra Pradesh's new capital, announces CM Reddy

    football Juventus hits out at predictable, illogical explanation for Serie A 2022-23 points deduction-ayh

    Juventus hits out at 'predictable, illogical' explanation for Serie A 2022-23 points deduction

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know RBA

    Keerthy Suresh to marry her childhood friend from Kerala? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon