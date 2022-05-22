PSG's Messi recalls 'bitter taste' of Champions League exit; vows to fight in 2022

After lifting the Ligue 1 title, PSG's Lionel Messi recalls the Champions League exit against Real Madrid; vows to fight back in the next season.

A day after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lifted the Ligue 1 season 2021-22 trophy, legendary striker Lionel Messi has reflected upon his first season at the Parisian club. Also read: Benzema felt betrayed after compatriot Mbappe chose PSG over Real Madrid?

Messi, who left Barcelona last summer to join the French giants in a shock transfer, has scored six league goals and five Champions League strikes this season.

Taking to Instagram, the Argentine posted a bunch of photographs along with his family and his teammates, including Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, to reflect upon the season and the shocking Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

The 34-year-old's message to his and the club's fans came a day after teammate Mbappe snubbed the Los Blancos and signed a three-year deal with PSG. Also read: Leaked! PSG star Mbappe's WhatsApp message to Real Madrid president declining offer

"The season has come to an end I want to thank my teammates for how they have treated me and my family since I arrived in always looking after and supporting me," Messi wrote.

"This year was different with everything that happened, but, in the end, we won the league title, and it made me very happy to win my first trophy here in Paris," the Argentina international added.

Messi also admitted that the pain of the defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 round has left a 'bitter taste' in the PSG camp, but assured that good things were coming in the next season.

"We still have the bitter taste of our elimination from the Champions League in a tie where we were the better team, but, at the same time, I want to remember the joy of having added another title, which was one of the objectives," the legendary striker noted.

