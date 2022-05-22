Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG's Messi recalls 'bitter taste' of Champions League exit; vows to fight in 2022

    First Published May 22, 2022, 8:43 PM IST

    After lifting the Ligue 1 title, PSG's Lionel Messi recalls the Champions League exit against Real Madrid; vows to fight back in the next season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A day after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lifted the Ligue 1 season 2021-22 trophy, legendary striker Lionel Messi has reflected upon his first season at the Parisian club.

    Also read: Benzema felt betrayed after compatriot Mbappe chose PSG over Real Madrid?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi, who left Barcelona last summer to join the French giants in a shock transfer, has scored six league goals and five Champions League strikes this season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Taking to Instagram, the Argentine posted a bunch of photographs along with his family and his teammates, including Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, to reflect upon the season and the shocking Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 34-year-old's message to his and the club's fans came a day after teammate Mbappe snubbed the Los Blancos and signed a three-year deal with PSG. 

    Also read: Leaked! PSG star Mbappe's WhatsApp message to Real Madrid president declining offer

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The season has come to an end I want to thank my teammates for how they have treated me and my family since I arrived in always looking after and supporting me," Messi wrote.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "This year was different with everything that happened, but, in the end, we won the league title, and it made me very happy to win my first trophy here in Paris," the Argentina international added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi also admitted that the pain of the defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League last-16 round has left a 'bitter taste' in the PSG camp, but assured that good things were coming in the next season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We still have the bitter taste of our elimination from the Champions League in a tie where we were the better team, but, at the same time, I want to remember the joy of having added another title, which was one of the objectives," the legendary striker noted.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I am sure that good things are coming in 2022, it will be an important year, and we will fight to be competing with ambition for everything. See you soon!" Messi concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after SRH Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Hardik Pandya's return snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC snt

    IPL 2022: RCB camp celebrates after qualifying for playoffs; Kohli thanks MI for beating DC

    His support is unmatchable India badminton champions meet PM Modi

    'His support is unmatchable': India's badminton champions meet PM Modi

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday with a Doodle facts trivia more

    Google honours 'Gama Pehlwan' on 144th birthday; Do you know him?

    IPL 2022 Indian Premier League, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai Indians win seals Royal Challengers Bangalore playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC: Netizens and RCB celebrate as Mumbai's win seals Bangalore's playoffs berth

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices: States that heard Centre's plea and slashed fuel tax

    Petrol, diesel prices: 3 states that heard Centre's plea, slashed fuel tax

    Who is Arjun Singh, the BJP MP who made 'ghar wapsi' to TMC?

    Who is Arjun Singh, the BJP MP who made 'ghar wapsi' to TMC?

    SHOCKING: Disha Patani's latest Instagram video is not to be missed by fans (Watch) RBA

    SHOCKING: Disha Patani's latest Instagram video is not to be missed by fans (Watch)

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after SRH Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Hardik Pandya's return snt

    IND vs SA T20Is: Fans elated after Umran Malik gets maiden India call-up; laud Pandya's return

    11 bikini pictures of Mia Khalifa go viral; model dons see-through monokini RBA

    11 bikini pictures of Mia Khalifa go viral; model dons see-through monokini

    Recent Videos

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon