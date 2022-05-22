Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Benzema felt betrayed after compatriot Mbappe chose PSG over Real Madrid?

    First Published May 22, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

    PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe on Saturday snubbed Real Madrid and confirmed he will stay with the Ligue 1 champions for the next three years.

    It is a decision that has left several Real Madrid fans disheartened and some betrayed. Kylian Mbappe, who was heavily linked to a move to Santiago Bernabeu this summer, confirmed he would sign a new three-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday.

    The 23-year-old was widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions for Los Blancos at the end of the season upon the expiry of his existing deal on June 30. But the Frenchman decided to commit his future to the Parisian club and made an official announcement before their game against Metz.

    Mbappe followed up his announcement by scoring a hat-trick against Metz at the Parc de Princes - bringing his tally to 28 goals in the league campaign. While PSG fans are ecstatic that their favourite star chose to extend his contract at the club, Real Madrid fans were left fuming. 

    One such person who appears to feel betrayed by Mbappe's decision is Real Madrid superstar and Mbappe's teammate at France - Karim Benzema. Football pundits have always believed that the 34-year-old striker was grooming Mbappe to someday play beside him at Real Madrid. Despite reportedly trying everything possible to convince the Frenchman to join Los Blancos, Mbappe choose otherwise.

    Also read: The adventure goes on, says Mbappe after celebrating new PSG contract with hat-trick

    Taking to Instagram, Benzema shared a photograph of Tupac Shakur shaking hands with actor Stephen Baldwin. Those now aware of hip-hop culture would be amazed by the image. However, those aware of it will realize the man behind Tupac, who is looking straight at the camera, is the "friend" who allegedly betrayed the American rapper and ultimately got him killed.

    Benzema's latest Instagram story has got several fans talking if the photograph was posted to describe Mbappe's betrayal. With all eyes on the Qatar World Cup 2022, where Mbappe and Benzema will play in the same squad, it remains to be seen how the duo team up for France, which is no stranger to dressing room drama throughout their history.

    Meanwhile, following Mbappe's decision, La Liga has written an extraordinary statement detailing its intentions to report PSG's actions to UEFA and the French authorities. The Spanish league claims that they will file a complaint as they believe the Frenchman's new contract at the Parisian club 'threaten the economic sustainability of European football.'

    Also read: La Liga's official statement on Mbappe's announcement

