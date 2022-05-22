Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Leaked! PSG star Mbappe's WhatsApp message to Real Madrid president declining offer

    First Published May 22, 2022, 6:12 PM IST

    PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe on Saturday snubbed Real Madrid and confirmed he will stay with the Ligue 1 champions for the next three years.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Kylian Mbappe transfer saga finally ended on Saturday, with the Frenchman choosing to stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for another three years and snubbing Real Madrid again. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 23-year-old was widely expected to leave the Ligue 1 champions for Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season upon the expiry of his existing deal on June 30. But the Frenchman decided to commit his future to the Parisian club and made an official announcement before their game against Metz.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It was another magical night for the 23-year-old as he celebrated his new deal at PSG by scoring a hat-trick in their 5-0 win over Metz. Neymar added one prior to half-time before Angel Di Maria grabbed a goal on his final league appearance for the Parisian side.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following the highly-anticipated announcement, numerous reports flooded the internet. One such piece was in A Bola, which quoted El Chiringuito revealing Mbappe's WhatsApp message to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per the WhatsApp message quoted in the report, the PSG striker thanked Perez for the opportunity and wished him luck for Real Madrid's Champions League final clash against Liverpool on May 28 in Paris.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Mr Florentino, I inform you that I have decided to stay at PSG. I want to thank you for the opportunity he gave me to play for Real Madrid, the club I've been a fan of since I was little. I hope you understand my decision, and I wish you the best of luck in the Champions League final," Mbappe said, according to El Chiringuito, as quoted in A Bola.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In response, Perez is said to have reportedly said, "I feel sorry for what happened In last days. They broke your dream as kid."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mbappe's decision to remain in Paris would be a bitter pill to swallow for Real Madrid, particularly after they abandoned their bid to rope in another sensational striker Erling Haaland to focus solely on the France international. The Norwegian star was signed by Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this month.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Los Blancos will eventually switch their attention to another star name, with reports suggesting the La Liga champions are now targeting young Monaco sensation Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of the summer transfer window after missing out on Mbappe. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Regardless, the team may not feel the pinch of losing out on the France international, given their current squad glitters with stars like Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, etc., who have also been dubbed as the best footballers globally.

