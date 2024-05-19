Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Outrage after CSK fans accuse RCB supporters of 'abuse, bullying' post defeat in Bengaluru

    Following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win over Chennai Super Kings, CSK fans accused RCB supporters of abusing and threatening them, particularly those in yellow jerseys, both inside and outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. Outraged fans reported incidents on social media, calling for police intervention and criticizing the behaviour of some RCB fans and local authorities.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 19, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    Post last night's win, fans of Chennai Super Kings have accused Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fans of abusing women and all others wearing yellow jerseys outside Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs to enter the playoffs of IPL 2024. Multiple reports indicate that CSK fans were threatened and abused outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and in several other areas in the city. Outraged fans have taken to social media to voice their concerns.

    Multiple reports of teasing women, children, and people wearing yellow jerseys have been reported. Hundreds of Platform X users tagged the Bengaluru police and urged them to take swift action against RCB fans engaged in such misbehavior. Several areas, including Marathahalli, Church Street, Koramangala, and Whitefield, were jam-packed with celebrations after RCB beat the 5-time IPL champion CSK to enter the playoffs with 6 consecutive wins.

    There have been instances of CSK fans being bullied across Bengaluru roads just because they were wearing yellow jerseys. Meanwhile, the overwhelmed fans of RCB took to the streets of Bengaluru and reportedly blocked multiple roads in the city for late-night celebrations.

    CSK fans have alleged that RCB fans followed and abused them, not sparing even women and children. Fans speaking Tamil were also targeted, reported a social media user. Several tweets have demanded action from the Bengaluru police against the fans for abuse, bullying, and harassment.

    Last Updated May 19, 2024, 9:57 AM IST
