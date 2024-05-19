Lifestyle

Berries to Oranges: 7 fruits to eat when trying to loss weight

Incorporating right fruits into diet can enhance weight loss efforts. Opt for berries, apples, grapefruit, oranges, watermelon, kiwi, pears for their low calories

Image credits: Pixabay

Berries

High in fiber, low in calories, rich in antioxidants and vitamins

Image credits: Pixabay

Apples

High in fiber (especially in the skin), which promotes satiety

Image credits: Pixabay

Grapefruit

Low in calories, high in vitamins A and C, may help with fat burning

Image credits: Pixabay

Oranges

High in vitamin C, fiber, and water content, which can help keep you full

Image credits: Pixabay

Watermelon

Low in calories, high water content helps with hydration and feeling full

Image credits: Pixabay

Kiwi

High in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, aids digestion

Image credits: Pixabay

Pears

High in fiber, particularly pectin, which helps promote fullness and digestion

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One