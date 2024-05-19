Berries to Oranges: 7 fruits to eat when trying to loss weight

Lifestyle
Incorporating right fruits into diet can enhance weight loss efforts. Opt for berries, apples, grapefruit, oranges, watermelon, kiwi, pears for their low calories
High in fiber, low in calories, rich in antioxidants and vitamins
High in fiber (especially in the skin), which promotes satiety
Low in calories, high in vitamins A and C, may help with fat burning
High in vitamin C, fiber, and water content, which can help keep you full
Low in calories, high water content helps with hydration and feeling full
High in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, aids digestion
High in fiber, particularly pectin, which helps promote fullness and digestion