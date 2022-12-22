Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Nobody can doubt Lionel Messi's there as the greatest of all time' - Pep Guardiola

    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    Lionel Messi won the 2022 Qatar World Cup for Argentina, which has undoubtedly cemented his legacy as an all-time great, unlike Cristiano Ronaldo. Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola also has the same feeling.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi impressed the world, especially his fans. He led his national side to its third FIFA World Cup glory on Sunday, winning the Qatar 2022 final after beating two-time defending champion France on penalties. As a result, he has effectively ended the GOAT debate by cementing his legacy as an all-time great, unlike his long-time rival and Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo. In the meantime, current Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has also not shied away from admitting that Messi is indeed the GOAT, given that he has the biggest prize in football history in his kit.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During the presser ahead of City's EFL Cup pre-quarters clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, Guardiola spoke on Wednesday, "Everyone has an opinion, but nobody can doubt he's there as the greatest of all time. For me, he's the best, difficult to understand a player can compete with what he's done."

    ALSO READ: BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL LEGEND PELE'S CANCER ADVANCES; TO SPEND CHRISTMAS IN HOSPITAL

    "The people who saw Pele or Di Stefano or Maradona. The opinions are sentimental, but, on the other side, if he hadn't won the World Cup, the opinion and my opinion wouldn't change. Normally, people depend if you to win or you are evaluated. The final cherries of an incredible career," added Guardiola, reports 90min.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On the other hand, Guardiola also spoke on his current job with City and his ambitions, stating, "I admit it's the trophy that we want and of course, it would not be complete – my period here – if we don't win it. But it's not the only reason I extended the contract. What does it mean if, for the last 11 months, we didn't play in the Champions League? Of course, I will do everything this time we are together. We are going to try, as we tried before. Of course, it's the trophy we don't have, and we will try to do it."

    ALSO READ: Haaland vs Mbappe - Man City sensation gives ultimate response to Messi vs Ronaldo-like rivalry with PSG star

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I said many times what I had here. Thank you so much for the confidence they have in me. It would not be easy to repay what, in these many years, the board and all the people have shown me. It's difficult for me to reject them because they still want my staff and me to try and do our best. I don't have enough words to express my incredible gratitude for this club," concluded Guardiola, reports FotMob.

