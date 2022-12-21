Haaland vs Mbappe: Man City sensation gives ultimate response to Messi vs Ronaldo-like rivalry with PSG star

Amidst the never-ending Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has spoken about a rivalry similar to the two legends with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe.

Following Argentina's victory at the Qatar World Cup 2022, several Lionel Messi fans believe that the G.O.A.T. debate with Cristiano Ronaldo has ended, with the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star emerging as the eventual champions having 'completed football'.

For years football enthusiasts worldwide have endlessly debated who is the greatest of all time between Messi and Ronaldo. The two football icons, still strong in their mid-thirties, can brag about their tremendous club and international numbers.

There are several names among the younger generation of players who have already made themselves into stars. The two most well-known players are undoubtedly Kylian Mbappe of France and Erling Haaland of Norway. It is reasonable to assume that Mbappe and Haaland are now vying to become the following big names in football. Several fans believe that after the Messi vs Ronaldo era, the Haaland vs Mbappe rivalry will be the next hottest discussion.

Manchester City's sensational striker Haaland has spoken up about his rivalry with Mbappe being pegged as the next Messi vs Ronaldo.

In an interview with Viaplay Football, the Norweigian said, "A rivalry with Mbappé like CR7 vs Messi? It can be a positive thing, Messi and Ronaldo have been pushing each other, Barcelona vs Madrid, the perfect rivalry, but I don't compare myself to others."

The 2015–16 season marked the beginning of the senior careers of both stars. Haaland played for the Norwegian team Bryne, while Mbappe represented Monaco in Ligue 1.

The season in which the French forward scored 46 goals for Ligue 1 powerhouse PSG was his season with the most goals, 2021–2022.

The season in which Haaland scored the most goals—44—was 2019–20 for RB Salzburg and Dortmund.

Again, Mbappe has a significant advantage over Haaland in terms of assists in club football over his entire career. The Frenchman has already contributed over 100 assists in his first eight seasons.

The PSG star had the most assists, 26, in the 2021/22 season, while the Norwegian forward had his most assists in a single season with 12, in the 2020/21 campaign.

Mbappe made his debut for France in international competition in 2017, and one year later, he helped Les Bleus win the World Cup, undoubtedly the pinnacle of his career. In the 2022 World Cup, the PSG star scored 8 goals to bag the Golden Boot award, despite France losing to Argentina in the epic final.

On the other side, Haaland made his international debut in 2019, although he has yet to have the opportunity to excel at a major competition.

Five league championships and seven significant knockout matches have been won by Kylian Mbappe thus far in his career. Four of the five league championships were won by PSG, and one by Monaco.

Haaland has won two major cup events and two league championships. Haaland and Red Bull Salzburg won the league championships in Austria.

In international competition, Mbappe's career thus far includes two big international championships. He contributed to France's victories in the UEFA Nations League in the 2020–21 season and the 2018 World Cup.

On the other hand, Haaland has yet to achieve international success with his national team.

Only time will tell if the Haaland vs Mbappe rivalry will be of any match to the decade-old Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry or surpass the hottest G.O.A.T. debate in football.

