Brazilian football legend Pele's cancer advances; to spend Christmas in hospital

Pele was hospitalised for his cancer treatment during the Qatar World Cup 2022. It is reported that his cancer has advanced and would require intensive care, as he would be spending Christmas at the hospital.

Legendary former Brazilian footballer Pele gave his well-wishers a scare after being admitted to a hospital in Sao Paulo, where he was treated for cancer. While his family assured all that it was a regular hospital visit for him, he later clarified the same on social media, as wishes continued to pour in from the football fraternity across the globe for his speedy recovery. In the meantime, a new medical report states that his cancer has advanced, and he would be required to undergo care for renal and cardiac dysfunction. As a result, he would be spending this Christmas in the hospital, reports Reuters.

The 82-year-old Pele is currently admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where he has been since late November, with doctors reevaluating his treatment and are concerned about a possible respiratory infection. He has been under regular treatment since September last year, after he was diagnosed with a tumour in his colon that was successfully removed through surgery.

Commenting on Pele's current situation, his daughter Kely Nascimento posted on Instagram, stating, "Our Christmas at home has been suspended. We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us."

Meanwhile, following Argentina's triumph in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Pele took to his social media platform to share a picture of the La Albicelestes conquest. He hailed its superstar striker Lionel Messi and praised French sensation Kylian Mbappe for his unforgettable performance. He also congratulated fourth-placed Morocco for putting on a memorable show.

