Mohamed Salah drops BOMBSHELL, hints this season could be his last at Liverpool amid PSG interest

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:35 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mohamed Salah has once again hinted that the 2024-2025 season could be his final one at Liverpool, amid growing interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Egyptian forward, who is in the final year of his contract with the Premier League giants, has been vocal about his frustrations regarding the lack of progress in contract negotiations.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports, Salah admitted that his contract situation is never far from his thoughts. "Honestly, it’s in my head," Salah said. "Until now, this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool so I was just going to enjoy it."

Salah’s comments follow earlier statements this year, where he suggested that his game against Manchester United in August might have been his last at Old Trafford, and that his encounter with Manchester City on Sunday could have been his final Premier League game at Anfield.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 32-year-old has been linked with a free transfer to PSG at the end of the season, with reports in France indicating that the Parisian club has already opened discussions with Salah. Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, the forward remains focused on enjoying his final months with Liverpool, stating that the atmosphere at Anfield is something he "does not take for granted."

Image Credit: Getty Images

“The atmosphere was incredible, so I will enjoy every second here,” Salah continued. "Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen." He also reflected on the special feeling of scoring at Anfield and the unwavering support from the fans, adding, "It's very special. It feels like home."

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Salah's contributions continue to be a key factor in their pursuit of silverware this season, even as his future remains uncertain. With the speculation mounting, all eyes will be on Salah’s next move as he contemplates his future beyond Liverpool.

