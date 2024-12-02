Is everything okay between Pep Guardiola and De Bruyne? Midfielder's limited playing time sparks speculations

Kevin De Bruyne's limited playing time for Manchester City has sparked speculation about a rift with manager Pep Guardiola, amid contract uncertainty and rumors of a Saudi Arabia move.

football Is everything okay between Pep Guardiola and De Bruyne? Midfielder's limited playing time sparks speculations dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 6:14 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 6:14 PM IST

A growing concern among Manchester City fans has been the limited playing time of star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. The 33-year-old Belgian international has been coming off the bench for mere minutes, sparking speculation about a potential rift between De Bruyne and manager Pep Guardiola.

Also Read: Mohamed Salah drops BOMBSHELL, hints this season could be his last at Liverpool amid PSG interest

De Bruyne's reduced playing time has been a trend for several weeks, with the midfielder featuring for only 12 minutes in City's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. This has raised eyebrows, especially considering De Bruyne's importance to the team's success in the Pep Guardiola era.

De Bruyne's contract with Manchester City expires at the end of the season, and recent statements from the player and Guardiola have hinted at a potential disagreement. De Bruyne has put contract talks on hold, while Guardiola has expressed uncertainty about the midfielder's future. Rumors have also linked De Bruyne to a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Former England striker Gary Lineker and ex-Manchester City defender Micah Richards have weighed in on the situation. Lineker suspects that something is amiss between De Bruyne and Guardiola, while Richards believes that the limited playing time is a sign of a deeper issue. Richards also questioned the omission of other key players, such as Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealish, from the starting XI.

"De Bruyne came on again with not long to go when the game was pretty much done. Yeah, he nearly got a goal because of [Virgil] van Dijk's error, but is there something going on there, do you think? Because he's been coming on for five or 10 minutes, what, for about a month now?," Lineker said.

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has also shared his thoughts on the matter. Shearer believes that the dip in Manchester City's results has exposed underlying issues within the team, including potential conflicts between players and the manager.

Also Read: Kylian Mbappe's inconsistent Real Madrid start: What dressing room thinks of Frenchman revealed

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

football Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH) snt

Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya shares secret to reaching national team with Mumbai Indians' young guns (WATCH) snt

Hardik Pandya reveals how Bumrah, Tilak, Krunal made it to national team with MI's young guns (WATCH)

Hybrid model pehle hi sign ho gaya tha Shoaib Akhtar exposes PCB amid Champions Trophy hosting saga (WATCH) snt

'Hybrid model pehle hi sign ho gaya tha': Shoaib Akhtar exposes PCB amid Champions Trophy hosting saga (WATCH)

football Fiorentina's Bove collapses during Serie A clash against Inter Milan; terrifying moment caught on cam (WATCH) snt

Fiorentina's Bove collapses during Serie A clash against Inter Milan; terrifying moment caught on cam (WATCH)

football Liverpool dominate Man City to extend Premier League lead; Guardiola reminds Anfield of 6 titles won (WATCH) snt

Liverpool dominate Man City to extend Premier League lead; Guardiola reminds Anfield of 6 titles won (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims AJR

Mahakumbh 2025: Luxury tent city to offer world-class comfort for pilgrims

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress once shared why she and Jr Bachchan fight every day RBA

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Actress once shared why she and Jr Bachchan fight every day

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Nvidia Stock Slips Pre-Market As Team Biden Expands China Chip Export Crackdown: Retail Feels Uneasy

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Stock In Spotlight After Firm Reveals November Production Report: Retail Sentiment Improves

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details AJR

BJP ward-level leader Dipika Patel suicide case: Surat Police reveal FRESH details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon