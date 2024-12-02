Reliance Jio offers 84 days plan: Unlimited calls, data, 1,000 SMS, and other benefits

Amidst offers from BSNL, Airtel, and Vi, Jio has announced a bumper offer with 84 days validity. This plan includes unlimited calls, data, 1,000 SMS, and other benefits.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 8:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 8:11 PM IST

Reliance Jio has announced several plans with varying validity, unlimited calls, data, and free OTT platforms. Among these is an 84-day (approximately 3 months) validity plan. For just ₹160 per month, users can enjoy unlimited calls, data, and other benefits.

article_image2

Jio's 84-day plan costs ₹479, which equates to roughly ₹160 per month. Along with calls and data, this budget-friendly plan offers access to JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and other services. Details of the benefits are provided below.

article_image3

The ₹479 recharge plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network. Primarily a call and validity focused plan, it includes 6GB of total data. After the data limit is exhausted, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

article_image4

The plan includes 1,000 free SMS for the 84-day period. It also provides free access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud. Recharges can be done through the Jio app or Jio portal.

article_image5

For users requiring more data, Jio offers another 84-day plan for ₹1029 with 168GB of data (2GB/day). Post the daily limit, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

article_image6

This plan also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and other benefits. Jio has launched several offers to compete with rivals and is preparing more for the new year.

