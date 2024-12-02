Reliance Jio offers 84 days plan: Unlimited calls, data, 1,000 SMS, and other benefits

Amidst offers from BSNL, Airtel, and Vi, Jio has announced a bumper offer with 84 days validity. This plan includes unlimited calls, data, 1,000 SMS, and other benefits.

Reliance Jio has announced several plans with varying validity, unlimited calls, data, and free OTT platforms. Among these is an 84-day (approximately 3 months) validity plan. For just ₹160 per month, users can enjoy unlimited calls, data, and other benefits.

Jio's 84-day plan costs ₹479, which equates to roughly ₹160 per month. Along with calls and data, this budget-friendly plan offers access to JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and other services. Details of the benefits are provided below.

The ₹479 recharge plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network. Primarily a call and validity focused plan, it includes 6GB of total data. After the data limit is exhausted, the speed reduces to 64 Kbps.

The plan includes 1,000 free SMS for the 84-day period. It also provides free access to Jio apps, including JioTV, JioCinema (non-premium), and JioCloud. Recharges can be done through the Jio app or Jio portal.

For users requiring more data, Jio offers another 84-day plan for ₹1029 with 168GB of data (2GB/day). Post the daily limit, the speed drops to 64 Kbps.

This plan also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, access to JioCinema, JioTV, JioCloud, and other benefits. Jio has launched several offers to compete with rivals and is preparing more for the new year.

