'Hybrid model pehle hi sign ho gaya tha': Shoaib Akhtar exposes PCB amid Champions Trophy hosting saga (WATCH)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has shared his views on the ongoing discussions surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan. In a recent video, Akhtar provided a nuanced take on the issue, balancing Pakistan’s perspective with the broader implications for cricket diplomacy and competition.

Akhtar acknowledged the financial and logistical aspects of the tournament, emphasizing Pakistan's justified stance on the matter.

"You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine—we all understand it. Pakistan's stance is also reasonable. They should have maintained a strong position—why not? Once we are able to host the Champions Trophy in our country and they are unwilling to come, they should share the revenue with us at a higher rate. That’s a good call," he said.

Despite supporting Pakistan’s firm approach, Akhtar stressed the importance of maintaining positive relations, particularly regarding Pakistan’s participation in future tournaments in India.

Highlighting the value of sportsmanship, he said, "In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there. My belief has always been: go to India and defeat them there—India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground)."

Akhtar also referred to the hybrid model agreed upon by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Champions Trophy. "I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier. These common statements happen," the pace legend added suggesting that the back-and-forth public statements are part of cricketing diplomacy.

Under this arrangement, India’s matches will be played in Dubai while Pakistan retains hosting rights for the rest of the tournament.

PCB all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy

While an official statement from ICC over the hybrid model is awaited, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi all but confirmed the model for Champions Trophy 2025.

However, the PCB has requested that the same arrangement be allowed for future events in India until 2031.

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," Naqvi told reporters on Saturday.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," he added.

"Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact."

When asked if Pakistan had agreed to the new arrangement, Naqvi replied, "Let's see what happens."

"My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It shouldn't be that we travel to India and they don't come to our country. Idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms," he added.

