'Hybrid model pehle hi sign ho gaya tha': Shoaib Akhtar exposes PCB amid Champions Trophy hosting saga (WATCH)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has shared his views on the ongoing discussions surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan.

Hybrid model pehle hi sign ho gaya tha Shoaib Akhtar exposes PCB amid Champions Trophy hosting saga (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 6:00 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has shared his views on the ongoing discussions surrounding the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which is set to be hosted by Pakistan. In a recent video, Akhtar provided a nuanced take on the issue, balancing Pakistan’s perspective with the broader implications for cricket diplomacy and competition.

Akhtar acknowledged the financial and logistical aspects of the tournament, emphasizing Pakistan's justified stance on the matter.

"You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that's fine—we all understand it. Pakistan's stance is also reasonable. They should have maintained a strong position—why not? Once we are able to host the Champions Trophy in our country and they are unwilling to come, they should share the revenue with us at a higher rate. That’s a good call," he said.

Despite supporting Pakistan’s firm approach, Akhtar stressed the importance of maintaining positive relations, particularly regarding Pakistan’s participation in future tournaments in India.

Highlighting the value of sportsmanship, he said, "In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there. My belief has always been: go to India and defeat them there—India mein khelo aur wahi unhe maarke aao (play in India and beat them on their home ground)."

Akhtar also referred to the hybrid model agreed upon by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Champions Trophy. "I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier. These common statements happen," the pace legend added suggesting that the back-and-forth public statements are part of cricketing diplomacy.

Under this arrangement, India’s matches will be played in Dubai while Pakistan retains hosting rights for the rest of the tournament.

PCB all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy 

While an official statement from ICC over the hybrid model is awaited, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi all but confirmed the model for Champions Trophy 2025.

However, the PCB has requested that the same arrangement be allowed for future events in India until 2031. 

"I don't want to comment too much because that can ruin things. We have given our point of view (to the ICC), the Indians have also given theirs. The effort is to ensure a win-win for all," Naqvi told reporters on Saturday.

"Cricket should win, that's most important but with respect for all. We are going to do what's best for cricket. Whichever formula we go for, it would be on equal terms," he added.

"Pakistan's pride is most important. We have to ensure that cricket wins but Pakistan's pride also remains intact."

When asked if Pakistan had agreed to the new arrangement, Naqvi replied, "Let's see what happens."

"My effort is to ensure that there is no one-sided system. It shouldn't be that we travel to India and they don't come to our country. Idea is to settle it once and for all on equal terms," he added.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

England smashes record for fastest 100-run chase in Tests against NZ; looks at other records broken vkp

England smashes record for fastest 100-run chase in Tests against NZ; looks at other records broken

PCB Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy, says will ensure a win-win for all (WATCH) snt

PCB chief Naqvi all but confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy, says cricket should win (WATCH)

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs snt

India vs PM XI: Rohit, Gill miss pink-ball game time as rain washes out Day 1; match now set for 50 overs

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday snt

Champions Trophy 2025: PCB sticks to 'no hybrid model' stance, key ICC meeting adjourned till Saturday

Indian team unlikely to go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns WATCH snt

India unlikely go to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025, says MEA; cites security concerns (WATCH)

Recent Stories

football Fiorentina's Bove collapses during Serie A clash against Inter Milan; terrifying moment caught on cam (WATCH) snt

Fiorentina's Bove collapses during Serie A clash against Inter Milan; terrifying moment caught on cam (WATCH)

football Liverpool dominate Man City to extend Premier League lead; Guardiola reminds Anfield of 6 titles won (WATCH) snt

Liverpool dominate Man City to extend Premier League lead; Guardiola reminds Anfield of 6 titles won (WATCH)

'Feat at peak, dying a 1000 times every day': Hamas releases chilling video of crying Israeli hostage (WATCH) shk

'Feat at peak, dying a 1000 times every day': Hamas releases chilling video of crying Israeli hostage (WATCH)

DA Hike Update: Will Dearness Allowance be tied to basic salary? Here's what we know AJR

DA Hike Update: Will Dearness Allowance be tied to basic salary? Here's what we know

High voltage drama as MP team catches two smugglers with 911 kg drugs in Kota; WATCH filmy-style encounter shk

High voltage drama as MP team catches two smugglers with 911 kg drugs in Kota; WATCH filmy-style encounter

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon