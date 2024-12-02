Manchester City's decline deepens: Has Liverpool's Anfield triumph signaled the end of Guardiola's supremacy?

Liverpool strengthened their grip on the Premier League summit with a commanding 2-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City at Anfield, extending their lead to 11 points and dealing a major setback to City’s title defense.

For years, Manchester City were a colossus of English football, their dominance often undisputed and their superiority resentfully accepted by rivals. They were heralded as the best in the land, and at their peak, the world. Yet, under the crisp winter sky at Anfield on Sunday, that notion felt more like an echo of the past—a memory rather than a reality. Liverpool, in contrast, embodied the future, surging to a 2-0 victory that underscored their ascendancy and exposed City’s decline.

As the chants of "City, City, the best team in the land" rose defiantly from the traveling supporters near Stefan Ortega’s goal, it felt less a proclamation and more an attempt to cling to a fading identity. Liverpool’s commanding performance, their second high-profile win in five days after dispatching Real Madrid, was an emphatic statement: they are the new benchmark. For Manchester City, the defeat marked their sixth loss in seven games—a staggering collapse for a team that, until recently, seemed invincible. Also read: Fiorentina's Bove collapses during Serie A clash against Inter Milan; terrifying moment caught on cam (WATCH)

A power shift at Anfield City arrived at Anfield—a ground that has haunted Pep Guardiola throughout his tenure—with an unfamiliar aura: not one of confidence, but one of resignation. Their manager, so often animated on this sideline, cut a subdued figure, his hands buried deep in his pockets. When Anfield jeered with chants of "sacked in the morning," Guardiola’s only defiance came in the form of raised fingers—six of them, a reminder of the Premier League titles he has claimed. Yet even that gesture felt hollow, as a seventh title in 2025 now looks an impossibility.

Liverpool, by contrast, played with the ferocity and swagger of a team on the rise. From the opening whistle, they pressed City into submission. Cody Gakpo’s 12th-minute opener, set up by Mohamed Salah after a dazzling burst down the right, was a testament to Liverpool’s relentless attacking intent. Salah’s penalty midway through the first half, earned after a clumsy challenge on Dominik Szoboszlai, was another hammer blow to a City defense that has looked increasingly fragile. Guardiola’s tactical choices betrayed his lack of faith in his squad. The decision to bench Ederson and Josko Gvardiol in response to errors against Feyenoord seemed more punitive than strategic, while his makeshift lineup—featuring Rico Lewis as a winger and Matheus Nunes in an unfamiliar attacking role—only served to highlight the cracks in City’s system. By the time the game opened up and Liverpool pulled clear, the damage was already done.

City's fragility exposed Manchester City’s struggles at Anfield are not new, but this loss felt different. In the past, they have been defeated as great teams overwhelmed by equally great opposition. This time, they were a team in decline, battered and outclassed by a resurgent Liverpool. Guardiola himself has admitted to his side’s defensive fragility, and it was painfully evident here. Virgil van Dijk dominated at set pieces, while Szoboszlai roamed unchecked in midfield, exploiting the space once marshaled by the imperious Rodri. The defensive disarray was mirrored in attack. City’s wingers were once the dynamic pairing of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, later replaced by Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. Now, the flanks were manned by Lewis and Nunes, neither natural wingers, neither offering any threat. City failed to register a shot in the first 38 minutes—a statistic that would have been unthinkable in their prime. The signs of decline are everywhere: an ageing squad, an unbalanced team, and poor recruitment over the last 18 months. Injuries have played a role, but they cannot explain the full extent of City’s collapse. What once was a well-oiled machine now feels exhausted, its parts worn out by years of relentless dominance.

While City faltered, Liverpool soared. Arne Slot's side, blending youth and experience, is a team reborn. Their fearless approach at Anfield, reminiscent of the high-octane football that won them the Premier League in 2020, was too much for City to handle. Salah was electric, Van Dijk commanding, and Szoboszlai a revelation in midfield. Klopp’s bravery to attack City, rather than merely contain them, paid dividends, just as it had against Real Madrid days earlier. This was more than a win; it was a statement. Liverpool are now the team to beat, their resurgence a stark contrast to City’s decline. Anfield roared its approval, sensing that a new era of dominance could be dawning. Also read: Liverpool dominate Man City to extend Premier League lead; Guardiola reminds Anfield of 6 titles won (WATCH)

An era ends as another begins For Manchester City, this defeat was not just another loss but a symbol of something greater. The once-dominant force in English football is no longer the best in the land. Their reign, built on Guardiola’s genius and a relentless winning machine, appears to be crumbling. For the newer breed of City fans, accustomed to constant success, this period of decline may feel surreal—a bitter taste of football’s cyclical nature. For Liverpool, however, this was a night to savour. Their rise, built on Slot's tactical acumen and a team infused with purpose and energy, feels unstoppable. They have beaten Real Madrid and Manchester City in quick succession, toppling the old guard to announce their return to the summit. In football, eras end, and new ones begin. At Anfield, the balance of power shifted decisively. Fans and experts believe Liverpool are now the best team in the land, and Manchester City, for so long untouchable, are left to pick up the pieces of their shattering empire.

