Kylian Mbappe's inconsistent Real Madrid start: What dressing room thinks of Frenchman revealed

Kylian Mbappe played a key role in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday, yet questions about his influence in the dressing room persist.

article_image1
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe might have delivered a crucial performance in Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Getafe on Sunday, but questions about his role within the dressing room continue to circulate. While his stunning goal helped Los Blancos secure three valuable points and reassert themselves in the La Liga title race, reports suggest that the French superstar’s influence off the field remains a work in progress.

article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mbappe's performance against Getafe

Under the lights of the Santiago Bernabeu, Mbappe delivered a mixed but ultimately impactful display. After a difficult week following his missed penalty in Madrid’s midweek defeat to Liverpool, he responded with a brilliant long-range goal against Getafe. The strike, which hit the post before nestling into the back of the net, was a reminder of his world-class ability.

Mbappe’s goal followed Jude Bellingham’s opener from the penalty spot, a moment that highlighted the shifting dynamics in the team. Bellingham, despite being new to the squad, stepped up to take the penalty instead of the Frenchman, who has faced criticism for his composure in such moments. The decision, reportedly discussed calmly between the two players, underscored a team-first mentality that Madrid is fostering.

While Mbappe's goal brought the Bernabeu to its feet, his missed chances later in the match reminded fans of the inconsistencies he’s still working to overcome.

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

A reserved presence in Real Madrid dressing room

Off the pitch, however, Mbappe is seen as a different character. According to a report by The Athletic, the French forward, while respected for his talent, is not regarded as a vocal leader within the Real Madrid dressing room. Unlike players such as Jude Bellingham, who have quickly embraced leadership roles despite being new to the squad, Mbappe reportedly tends to focus primarily on his own performance and shows little effort to motivate or inspire his teammates through words.

Although he is fluent in multiple languages, his strongest bonds within the squad are with his fellow French players—Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid reportedly remains confident in Mbappe's potential, believing that his on-field success will naturally foster his growth as a leader over time. While he tends to be reserved off the pitch, teammates and staff who observe him in training highlight his dedication and positive mindset.

According to the report, Mbappe approaches every training session with a strong work ethic, though some have noted a lack of fiery intensity in his demeanor. Unlike the passionate outbursts often seen in players of previous generations, Mbappe remains calm and composed, seldom displaying anger or frustration even in challenging situations.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

The coaching staff, along with Carlo Ancelotti, have reportedly called for patience as Mbappe adjusts to life at Real Madrid. Ancelotti is said to have voiced his belief in the forward’s potential, assuring that the club will provide all the necessary support for his development.

A key part of this process is ensuring Mbappe is placed in a role that maximizes his strengths. However, there are differing views within the club regarding Mbappe’s future.

Some are optimistic, believing that as he settles in and with his prime years ahead, his form will improve. Others, however, are more cautious, suggesting that Mbappe’s best years might already be behind him, especially given his recent performances with PSG and France, where he has not had the same impact as in previous seasons.

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

Future expectations from Mbappe

With 10 goals in 19 appearances this season, Mbappe’s start at Madrid has not been as prolific as many had hoped following his much-anticipated free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. His performance against Getafe, while far from perfect, showcased his potential to deliver under pressure. As he continues to adjust, Madridistas are eager to see if Mbappe can grow into the vocal leader and consistent match-winner that the club expects him to be.

The win over Getafe brings Madrid within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona, with a game in hand. As the season progresses, both the club and its fans will be watching closely to see how the French star's role evolves—both on the pitch and in the dressing room.

