Hardik Pandya reveals how Bumrah, Tilak, Krunal made it to national team with MI's young guns (WATCH)

Hardik Pandya shares insights on Mumbai Indians' strategy, team balance, and mentorship for IPL 2025 in a video message, highlighting the blend of experience and youth in the squad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) are gearing up for IPL 2025 with a star-studded squad, following a successful Mega Auction in Saudi Arabia. After spending a total of Rs 39.55 crore on 18 players, the franchise has made some key acquisitions, including pace bowling ace Trent Boult, all-rounder Deepak Chahar, and dynamic young players like Will Jacks, Robin Minz, and Ryan Rickelton.

Hardik Pandya, MI's captain, shared his thoughts in a video message posted by the franchise, shedding light on the auction dynamics and the team's strategy. Reflecting on the intense nature of the auction, Pandya admitted that while emotions run high when trying to secure players, it is crucial to remain focused on building a balanced squad.

"Auction dynamics are very tricky. When you're watching it live, it is very exciting and the emotions are always up and down because you want this player but sometimes you just lose. Sometimes it is very important to not be emotional and see that in the end we have to create a whole team. I was in touch with the table as well that exactly who we going for and I think we came out pretty well with the auction and how the team is looking," Pandya said.

The captain emphasized that the team had found the right mix, combining experienced players like Boult and Chahar with young talents like Jacks and Minz, who bring fresh energy to the squad. “We have covered all the bases where the right amount of mixture has been added to the team,” he added. Pandya believes that this balance is key to MI's success in the upcoming season.

Pandya sends message to young guns joining Mumbai Indians

In his message, Pandya also offered words of encouragement to the younger players joining the team. "My message to all the young guns who are going to join Mumbai Indians this year is that if you are here - you have that spark, you have the talent which scouts have seen," he said. He highlighted how many players like himself, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, and Tilak Varma had flourished at MI, and he encouraged the newcomers to train hard and seize the opportunity. Pandya further pointed out the world-class facilities at MI's disposal, which have helped nurture the team's rising stars.

Pandya also addressed the emotional challenge of leaving a franchise like MI, where players create lasting memories and friendships. "It's always very difficult to leave a franchise where we have created a lot of memories, won games, and trophies," he said, acknowledging the emotional impact of switching teams.

However, he assured that the franchise would make the transition smoother for new faces joining the squad. “As Mumbai Indians, we're going to make sure that they feel at home, we're going to make sure they feel that they belong here and they’ve been playing for many, many years,” Pandya added.

The Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2025 features a blend of youth and experience, with key players like Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah already secured before the auction. MI's potent bowling attack, featuring Bumrah, Boult, and Chahar, along with a solid batting lineup, makes them a formidable force heading into the new season.

Mumbai Indians' squad and probable playing XI for IPL 2025

The probable XI for MI includes: Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Robin Minz (wk), Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Allah Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah. With a strong mix of both experienced and emerging talent, Mumbai Indians are poised to challenge for the IPL 2025 title.

Here is the full squad of MI for IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Allah Ghazanfar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju.

