Fiorentina's Bove collapses during Serie A clash against Inter Milan; terrifying moment caught on cam (WATCH)

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch during his team’s Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch during his team’s Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday, prompting immediate medical intervention and an outpouring of concern from players and fans alike.

The incident occurred in the 16th minute at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, with the match scoreless at 0-0. Bove, 22, suddenly fell to the ground, causing panic among his teammates, who urgently called for medical assistance. Medics swiftly attended to Bove before stretchered him off to a nearby ambulance.

Sky Sport Italia later reported that Bove was taken to the Careggi hospital in Florence, where he was confirmed to be breathing and his heart beating on his own. Despite the initial scare, the positive update provided some relief to those anxiously following the situation.

The match was temporarily suspended before being abandoned altogether, with Serie A officials announcing plans to reschedule the contest later in the season.

The collapse left players from both teams visibly shaken, with some seen in tears on the pitch. The incident drew parallels to previous health emergencies in Italian football, such as the tragic death of Piermario Morosini from cardiac arrest during a Serie B match in 2012 and Roma defender Evan Ndicka's health scare in April this year.

Football fans were also reminded of Christian Eriksen's collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland. The Danish midfielder suddenly fell to the ground in the 43rd minute of the game, suffering a cardiac arrest. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch and performed life-saving CPR, with Eriksen’s teammates forming a protective circle around him to shield him from public view. The incident brought the match to a halt, and Eriksen was later stabilized and transferred to a nearby hospital. Eriksen later returned to professional football after being fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

Meanwhile, Bove, on loan at Fiorentina from Roma since the summer, has quickly become a key player for La Viola. He scored his first goal for the club in a 5-1 victory over his parent team in October. Fiorentina paid 1.5 million euros for the loan and holds an option to make the move permanent for 10.5 million euros.

Both Fiorentina and Inter Milan are in strong form this season, competing near the top of the Serie A table behind league leaders Napoli.

The football community now anxiously awaits further updates on Bove's condition, with widespread messages of support pouring in for the young midfielder.

Latest Videos