SHOCKING! Ananya Panday's FIRST kiss was with THIS Bollywood actor?

Ananya Panday once revealed intriguing details about her first kiss. Read on to find out more.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 8:01 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 8:01 PM IST

Ananya Panday, recently involved in the Aryan Khan drug case, has been granted bail. The actress, who debuted in Student Of The Year 2, will be seen in the Pan-India film Liger.

article_image2

Known for her candid nature, Ananya Panday shared details about her first kiss during a promotional event with co-stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Expecting Twins

article_image3

Chunky Panday's daughter, Ananya, revealed her first kiss was with SOTY 2 co-star Tiger Shroff. Tiger jokingly feigned ignorance, prompting a playful response from Ananya.

article_image4

Ananya Panday playfully asserted it was her best kiss ever. Ananya received the Filmfare OTT Award for her role in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Suhana Khan, her best friend and fellow performer, was among the first to congratulate her on her success.

article_image5

The Archies star captioned a photo of Ananya happily standing with the renowned Black Lady trophy, "Best friend & best actress." Ananya published the story on Instagram and responded with, "Bestie girl."

article_image6

Ananya will soon co-star alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan in an upcoming film. She last appeared in CTRL, which is presently available on Netflix. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is preparing for a major cinematic milestone.

article_image7

She will act opposite her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the highly awaited film King. The film delves into the lives of a morally complicated don and his relationship with a young protégé, played by Suhana, opposing SRK's eponymous character. Abhishek Bachchan will play the antagonist, and Abhay Verma will play a vital role.

article_image8

Production on King is set to begin in January, with Budapest chosen for its gloomy, moody atmosphere that fits the film's tone. Pre-production is already underway, with dialogue written by Abbas Tyrewala, famed for War 2, and a musical soundtrack created by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander, who has already began work on the film.

