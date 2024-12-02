Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH)

At least 56 people have been confirmed dead after violent clashes and stampedes erupted during a football match in Guinea's second-largest city, N'Zerekore, the junta-led government announced on Monday.

At least 56 people have been confirmed dead after violent clashes and stampedes erupted during a football match in Guinea's second-largest city, N'Zerekore, the junta-led government announced on Monday. The tragic incident occurred during the final match of a tournament held in honor of the country’s military leader, Mamady Doumbouya.

"Protests of dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions led to stone-throwing by supporters, resulting in fatal stampedes" at Sunday's match, the government statement said, which was published as a news ticker on national television. "Hospital services have put the provisional death toll at 56."

According to the government’s statement, the chaos began on Sunday when disputes over refereeing decisions led to widespread unrest among fans. Protesters began throwing stones in frustration over a controversial penalty call, prompting a violent response from security forces who used tear gas to control the crowd. The resulting panic caused stampedes that proved fatal.

Videos circulating online, though unverified, depict harrowing scenes of children among the victims, as well as fans scrambling over stadium walls in a desperate attempt to escape.

Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah expressed deep regret over the tragedy, stating, “The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match."

Local media reports highlight how the violence escalated rapidly. Following the disputed referee decision, tensions flared, leading to stone-throwing among fans. Security forces’ use of tear gas further intensified the situation, triggering mass panic and stampedes as people rushed to flee the stadium.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition groups. The National Alliance for Change and Democracy accused the authorities of failing to ensure adequate security measures, stating that they bear "significant responsibility for these grave events."

Guinea has been under military rule since a 2021 coup, with the junta delaying the return to civilian governance. The match was meant to celebrate the country’s military leadership but has instead become a grim reminder of Guinea’s ongoing struggles with security and governance.

Authorities have promised a full investigation into the tragedy, while families mourn the lives lost in what was meant to be a unifying sporting event.

