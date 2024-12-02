Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH)

At least 56 people have been confirmed dead after violent clashes and stampedes erupted during a football match in Guinea's second-largest city, N'Zerekore, the junta-led government announced on Monday.

football Guinea stampede: Govt confirms 56 dead after violent clashes disrupt football match in N'Zerekore (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 3:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 2, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

At least 56 people have been confirmed dead after violent clashes and stampedes erupted during a football match in Guinea's second-largest city, N'Zerekore, the junta-led government announced on Monday. The tragic incident occurred during the final match of a tournament held in honor of the country’s military leader, Mamady Doumbouya.

"Protests of dissatisfaction with refereeing decisions led to stone-throwing by supporters, resulting in fatal stampedes" at Sunday's match, the government statement said, which was published as a news ticker on national television. "Hospital services have put the provisional death toll at 56."

Also read: Manchester City's decline deepens: Has Liverpool's Anfield triumph signaled the end of Guardiola's supremacy?

According to the government’s statement, the chaos began on Sunday when disputes over refereeing decisions led to widespread unrest among fans. Protesters began throwing stones in frustration over a controversial penalty call, prompting a violent response from security forces who used tear gas to control the crowd. The resulting panic caused stampedes that proved fatal.

Videos circulating online, though unverified, depict harrowing scenes of children among the victims, as well as fans scrambling over stadium walls in a desperate attempt to escape. 

Prime Minister Mamadou Oury Bah expressed deep regret over the tragedy, stating, “The government deplores the incidents that marred the football match."

Local media reports highlight how the violence escalated rapidly. Following the disputed referee decision, tensions flared, leading to stone-throwing among fans. Security forces’ use of tear gas further intensified the situation, triggering mass panic and stampedes as people rushed to flee the stadium.

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from opposition groups. The National Alliance for Change and Democracy accused the authorities of failing to ensure adequate security measures, stating that they bear "significant responsibility for these grave events."

Also read: Fiorentina's Bove collapses during Serie A clash against Inter Milan; terrifying moment caught on cam (WATCH)

Guinea has been under military rule since a 2021 coup, with the junta delaying the return to civilian governance. The match was meant to celebrate the country’s military leadership but has instead become a grim reminder of Guinea’s ongoing struggles with security and governance.

Authorities have promised a full investigation into the tragedy, while families mourn the lives lost in what was meant to be a unifying sporting event.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nearly 1.5 lakh employees in tech lost jobs in 2024; Intel, Tesla, Microsoft among hardest hit shk

Nearly 1.5 lakh employees in tech lost jobs in 2024; Intel, Tesla, Microsoft among hardest hit

Donald Tump 100 percent tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions snt

Tump's 100% tariff threat on BRICS: Ex-RBI Governor Subbarao questions if US laws permit such sanctions

Bangladesh HORROR! Kolkata man beaten at knife-point for being Hindu; recounts police inaction, medical denial snt

Bangladesh HORROR! Kolkata man beaten at knife-point for being Hindu; recounts police inaction, medical denial

Bangladesh stops 54 ISKCON devotees from entering India despite valid passports and visas amidst tensions snt

Bangladesh stops 63 ISKCON devotees from entering India citing 'safety' reason amidst rising tensions

'Feat at peak, dying a 1000 times every day': Hamas releases chilling video of crying Israeli hostage (WATCH) shk

'Feat at peak, dying a 1000 times every day': Hamas releases chilling video of crying Israeli hostage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Wedding: What is Pelli Kuthuru? Actress shares photos from ceremony ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Wedding: What is Pelli Kuthuru? Actress shares photos from ceremony

Samsung Galaxy S24 to iPhone 16 Pro Max: 5 best 8GB RAM smartphones for seamless multitasking you can buy right now gcw

5 best 8GB RAM smartphones for seamless multitasking you can buy right now

Sara Ali Khan enjoying holiday with rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Actress sparks romance rumors NTI

Sara Ali Khan enjoying holiday with rumored boyfriend Arjun Pratap Bajwa? Actress sparks romance rumors

India, France to sign contract for 26 Rafale-M, 3 Scorpene class submarine next month dmn

India, France to sign contract for 26 Rafale-M, 3 Scorpene class submarine next month

India's biggest IT raid: Rs 352 crore in cash seized! vkp

India's biggest IT raid: Rs 352 crore in cash seized!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon