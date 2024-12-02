Hyderabad SHOCKER! Man, his pregnant wife killed after drunk driver rams car into bike; 4 injured

In a shocking incident, a drunk driver rammed his speeding car into a two-wheeler, killing a pregnant woman and her husband on the spot in Hyderabad.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 8:06 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a drunk driver rammed his speeding car into a two-wheeler, killing a pregnant woman and her husband on the spot in Hyderabad on Saturday night. The incident unfolded in Langar Houz, as the car collided with two other bikes and an auto-rickshaw, injuring four more people. The driver, 23-year-old Pranay, has been arrested.

According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the victims, Mona Thakur and her husband, Dinesh Giri Goswami, had only returned to Hyderabad that morning after a celebratory trip to Goa for Dinesh’s birthday. In the evening, the couple visited Mona’s parents in Golla Basti, Langar Houz, to share the news of her pregnancy.

However, as they headed back to their Banjara Hills residence around 11 pm, they met an accident.

“Car driver Pranay (23) had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 138, far exceeding the permissible limit of 35. He also suffered minor injuries,” said Langar Houz Station House Officer (SHO) K Raghu Kumar.

Mona and Dinesh, both 35, had been married for just 14 months and were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child together. Mona, who worked in a private firm, was also a mother to two daughters from a previous marriage.

The accident occurred near the road below the Tipu Khan bridge as Pranay’s car exited the flyover at an alarming speed, rear-ending the couple’s bike. The impact flung them off their vehicle, causing fatal injuries. The car then struck two more bikes and an auto-rickshaw ahead, injuring auto driver Md Abbas and bikers Shaik Akhtar, Mohd Jaweed Ali, and Raheem.

The injured victims were rushed to a hospital and are in stable condition.

Also read: 500 km in 5 days! Cyclone Fengal may be one of slowest to cross Tamil Nadu coast in 50 years

