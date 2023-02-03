United to conduct own investigation on Greenwood after dropped charges; Neville explains 'clumsy' tweet like

Mason Greenwood has been dropped off his charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. While Manchester United will conduct its investigation, Gary Neville has explained his "clumsy like" of a tweet regarding the same.

English striker Mason Greenwood earned the most considerable respite of his life after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) dropped the criminal charges against him concerning the assault on his ex-girlfriend in January last year. He was arrested and was due to appear in a trial last November after being accused of attempted rape, assault and coercive control, as his ex had released pictures of physical assault and audio clips. While Manchester United immediately suspended him, the club has now announced that it would conduct its own investigation before making further comments. His last competitive game for the club was against West Ham United on January 22 last year in the English Premier League (EPL).

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped. The club will now conduct its own process before determining the next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete," the club said in a statement on Thursday evening. ALSO READ: Meme fest explodes after Man United's Mason Greenwood cleared of all attempted rape and assault charges

Meanwhile, former United legend and football pundit Gary Neville was slammed for liking a tweet regarding the charges against Greenwood being dropped, with some feeling that he was supporting violence against women. However, he explained his 'like' was just a 'clumsy' one about the news, while he would never endorse violence against women.

