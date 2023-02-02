Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meme fest explodes after Man United's Mason Greenwood cleared of all attempted rape and assault charges

    Man United star Mason Greenwood has been cleared of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm a year after the young sensation was arrested.

    First Published Feb 2, 2023, 8:21 PM IST

    Manchester United fans went berserk after young star Mason Greenwood was cleared of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Thursday. The 21-year-old forward was charged in October 2022, but this afternoon a decision was made to discontinue prosecution in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

    A CPS spokesperson said, "We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review. In this case a combination of the withdrawal of key witnesses and new material that came to light meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction. In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case."

    "We have explained our decision to all parties. We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met," the spokesperson added.

    From November 2018 to October 2021, Greenwood was accused of committing crimes involving the same woman. He had appeared in Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court in November while being accompanied by family members and wearing a dark suit and hoodie.

    Greenwood removed the hoodie when he appeared in the dock to confirm his name and age for the brief five-minute hearing but did not enter a plea. At the time, Jason Pitter KC, the prosecutor, had acknowledged that it needed to be carefully considered before the case could move forward.

    On Thursday, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP's Head of Public Protection, said, "Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this."

    "The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly," Kerr added.

    "Despite the media and public's interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail. I would, however, like to use this opportunity to reiterate GMP's commitment to investigating allegations of violence against women and girls and supporting those affected, regardless of their circumstances, throughout what can be a hard and upsetting time for them. An ever increasing number of officers are receiving specialist training and the force is more consistently utilising tools, available via the criminal justice system, to keep people safe and care for victims. If you feel you are or might be a victim, please don't let this case put you off asking for help," Kerr concluded.

    A meme fest exploded on Twitter after news of all charges against Greenwood had been dropped. Here's a look at how Man United fans reacted on the micro-blogging site:

