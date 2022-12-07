Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United supporters applaud 'the boss' Ten Hag for stating Ronaldo is 'the past'

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has stated he has put the Cristiano Ronaldo situation behind him as he addressed the legendary striker's departure for the first time.

    Weeks after Manchester United terminated Cristiano Ronaldo's contract following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, the club manager Erik ten Hag has finally broken his silence on the Portuguese talisman's unceremonious departure. United terminated Ronaldo's contract by mutual consent two days before Portugal's World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar began after he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan on Talk TV in which he criticised the club and Ten Hag.

    Ronaldo claimed he felt "betrayed" by people at United for trying to force him out and that he has "no respect" for Ten Hag because "he doesn't show respect for me". The Dutchman, who is in Spain with players not at the World Cup for a winter training camp, told MUTV, "He's gone and it's the past."

    "We are now looking forward and we're looking to the future", added the United boss ahead of Wednesday night's friendly against top-flight Spanish side Cadiz. Following this statement from Ten Hag, United fans took to Twitter to applaud 'the boss' and are hoping things will change for the Red Devils in the second half of the season.

    "All the respect to ETH for how's handled the situation. A lot more respect to United for backing the manager," noted one fan on Twitter, while another added, "ETH was class all through the Cristiano saga. The way he handled the whole situation was (heart). Pundits, his fanboys, his family, and the man himself have tried to insult and abuse him in every way they can. Yet he remained calm and dealt with the situation with absolute maturity."

    "The energy reminds me of Ferguson," said another United fan, while a fourth added, "This man is building something special." Another Red Devil supporter said, "Boss with the Football Manager answers! Loving it."

    Ronaldo, who is now free to find another club, has played down talk of a deal being agreed upon for him to join Saudi club Al Nassr, saying the reports are "not true". The 37-year-old, who has so far struggled at the World Cup, was benched for Tuesday night's last-16 match against Switzerland. His replacement Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick to lead Spain to a 6-1 hammering.

