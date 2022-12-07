Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Piers Morgan slammed for going gaga over Ronaldo despite replacement Ramos shinning for Portugal

    Veteran journalist Piers Morgan, whose interview with Cristiano Ronaldo created shockwaves last month, took to Twitter after Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland at the Qatar World Cup 2022 to showcase the media frenzy around the Portuguese talisman who was benched for the round of 16 clash on Tuesday.

    First Published Dec 7, 2022, 5:16 PM IST

    A week before the Qatar World Cup 2022, the football world was abuzz with conversations surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. What followed was the Portuguese talisman's contract with Manchester United getting terminated and his reputation taking a massive plunge. However, the 37-year-old icon was focused on Portugal's campaign at the showpiece event, and on Tuesday, Fernando Santos' men booked their berth in the quarter-finals. However, there is still a lot for Ronaldo to prove, although his country has had a good World Cup.

    Since winning and converting a highly objectionable penalty in Portugal's opening game, Ronaldo has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was trolled for claiming to score a goal he did not touch and slammed for flouncing off the pitch in a barrage. The outburst did not go well with Fernando Santos, who dropped the legendary striker from the starting line-up in their round of 16 clash against Switzerland. Ronaldo's replacement Goncalo Ramos made the most of this opportunity and fired the Qatar World Cup 2022's first hat-trick, leading Portugal to a 6-1 victory and arguably the best team performance in this tournament.

    Ronaldo, one of the world's most well-known, marketable and famous people, is enduring a club-level exile and facing substitution at an international level. The former Real Madrid legend is arguably at the lowest point of his career. The Portuguese superstar's career is what all but one of his peers could only dream of, one that has redefined what it means to be successful in this sport and, in the process, changed the sport itself. However, Ramos' dynamic display of football at Lusail stadium last night proved that perhaps there is enough talent in the country for fans to move on from Ronaldo and his legacy.

    Yet, veteran journalist Piers Morgan's tweet showcasing the media frenzy around Ronaldo for being benched for Tuesday's clash is proof that there is still a universe of CR7 fans who will ensure that the Portuguese talisman remains significant. "This photo is INSANE. @Cristiano," wrote Morgan, along with an ariel photograph of camera persons going berserk, clicking Ronaldo's picture as he poses with the rest of the team.

    While Ronaldo fans continue to praise their superstar and applaud him for capturing the world's imagination to date, some users slammed Piers Morgan for making it all about the 37-year-old icon, even on a day when his replacement Ramos deserved it all the credit. Some even believe since last month's explosive interview, Morgan is riding on CR7's popularity to make a name for himself.

    "Only Piers Morgan would make Ronaldo being on the bench an incredible thing when his replacement smashes a hat trick," said one critic on Twitter.

    Another added, "How is it possible to turn a player sitting on the bench in an important game into something good."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions slamming the journalist for making Portugal's best show in the World Cup all about Ronaldo being benched for the game:

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2022, 5:16 PM IST
