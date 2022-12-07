SEXY Pictures: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in strapless dress on desert day out in Qatar

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, who is in Qatar to support Portugal at the World Cup 2022, has also been enjoying her time in the desert nation.

    Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is in Qatar to support her man and Portugal in their ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. The 28-year-old model, who arrived in the Gulf nation from Las Vegas, has been enjoying her time in the desert country while her partner gears up for a quarter-finals clash against Morocco.

    On Wednesday, Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her curves in a sexy olive green strapless dress, which had a Louis Vuitton scarf tied around her bust. Ronaldo's partner enjoyed her time in the sun and sand as she sent the temperatures soaring with her alluring beauty.

    During her desert outing, Georgina Rodriguez also shared photographs of the time spent with the couple's children and their close family friends. The long-haired raven beauty accessorised her look with loop earrings and a chain with a cross pendant.

    Georgina Rodriguez made her way to Qatar a few days after the World Cup 2022 began as she was fulfilling her commitments in Las Vegas. Several fans even trolled the model for not being in the Gulf nation to support Ronaldo and his nation for the event.

    Georgina Rodriguez also hit headlines after Portugal's 6-1 win over Switzerland, where she questioned coach Fernando Santos for benching Ronaldo. "Congratulations Portugal. While the 11 players sang the hymn all the goals placed on you. What a shame not to have been able to enjoy the best player in the world during the 90 minutes. The fans have not stopped claiming you and shouting your name. I hope that God and your dear friend Fernando continue hand in hand and make us vibrate one more night," she wrote on Instagram.

