SEXY Pictures: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sizzles in strapless dress on desert day out in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, who is in Qatar to support Portugal at the World Cup 2022, has also been enjoying her time in the desert nation.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is in Qatar to support her man and Portugal in their ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign. The 28-year-old model, who arrived in the Gulf nation from Las Vegas, has been enjoying her time in the desert country while her partner gears up for a quarter-finals clash against Morocco. Also read: Piers Morgan slammed for going gaga over Ronaldo despite replacement Ramos shinning for Portugal

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

On Wednesday, Georgina Rodriguez flaunted her curves in a sexy olive green strapless dress, which had a Louis Vuitton scarf tied around her bust. Ronaldo's partner enjoyed her time in the sun and sand as she sent the temperatures soaring with her alluring beauty.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

During her desert outing, Georgina Rodriguez also shared photographs of the time spent with the couple's children and their close family friends. The long-haired raven beauty accessorised her look with loop earrings and a chain with a cross pendant. Also read: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez trolled for flaunting curves in 'million dollar' dress at Vegas casino

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez made her way to Qatar a few days after the World Cup 2022 began as she was fulfilling her commitments in Las Vegas. Several fans even trolled the model for not being in the Gulf nation to support Ronaldo and his nation for the event.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram