Lionel Messi and Barcelona camps meet in Catalan capital; will PSG star return to Camp Nou?

Amidst rumours of a possible return to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi and the Catalan club's camps reportedly met at a restaurant in the Spanish city. Will the Argentinian legend consider making a sensational comeback to Camp Nou?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's future remains a bone of contention, with the star player's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expiring in June 2023. According to reports, the 35-year-old's former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami is keen on signing the icon. However, there is also speculation that the Ligue 1 champions are keen on keeping their star performer of this season at Parc des Princes. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Gerard Pique gave one of the finest answers to raging debate

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona has been open about their wish to bring Messi back next summer, hoping to give the legendary player the farewell he never had. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner departed the Catalan club in disgrace, feeling deceived by the team. The Argentine and Spanish giants had agreed on a new contract, but Barcelona retracted their offer at the last minute, forcing him to join PSG.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Messi, who struggled in his first year at the French capital, appears to have found the form he once enjoyed in Barcelona. Having scored 11 goals across competitions, the Argentinian has struck a magical chord with teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, making PSG a force to reckon with in this year's Champions League campaign. The player's form has encouraged the Parisian club to extend his contract, with reports stating that talks are underway. Also read: Lionel Messi decides on PSG future amidst interest from Barcelona, Inter Miami?

Image Credit: Botafumeiro Instagram

However, contradictory to what is being said in Paris, reports in Spain have suggested a meeting between Messi and Barcelona camps took place this week. According to Joan Fontes, the meeting occurred in the Gracia neighbourhood in Barcelona at the Botafumeiro restaurant, with three attendees present. He added that the meeting happened between Barca boss Xavi Hernandez's brother, Alex Hernandez, Messi's brother, Rodrigo Messi and Fernando Solanas, an expert in contracts and brand management.

Image Credit: Getty Images