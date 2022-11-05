Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi and Barcelona camps meet in Catalan capital; will PSG star return to Camp Nou?

    First Published Nov 5, 2022, 3:57 PM IST

    Amidst rumours of a possible return to Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi and the Catalan club's camps reportedly met at a restaurant in the Spanish city. Will the Argentinian legend consider making a sensational comeback to Camp Nou?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's future remains a bone of contention, with the star player's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expiring in June 2023. According to reports, the 35-year-old's former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami is keen on signing the icon. However, there is also speculation that the Ligue 1 champions are keen on keeping their star performer of this season at Parc des Princes.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Gerard Pique gave one of the finest answers to raging debate

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Barcelona has been open about their wish to bring Messi back next summer, hoping to give the legendary player the farewell he never had. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner departed the Catalan club in disgrace, feeling deceived by the team. The Argentine and Spanish giants had agreed on a new contract, but Barcelona retracted their offer at the last minute, forcing him to join PSG.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Messi, who struggled in his first year at the French capital, appears to have found the form he once enjoyed in Barcelona. Having scored 11 goals across competitions, the Argentinian has struck a magical chord with teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, making PSG a force to reckon with in this year's Champions League campaign. The player's form has encouraged the Parisian club to extend his contract, with reports stating that talks are underway.

    Also read: Lionel Messi decides on PSG future amidst interest from Barcelona, Inter Miami?

    Image Credit: Botafumeiro Instagram

    However, contradictory to what is being said in Paris, reports in Spain have suggested a meeting between Messi and Barcelona camps took place this week. According to Joan Fontes, the meeting occurred in the Gracia neighbourhood in Barcelona at the Botafumeiro restaurant, with three attendees present. He added that the meeting happened between Barca boss Xavi Hernandez's brother, Alex Hernandez, Messi's brother, Rodrigo Messi and Fernando Solanas, an expert in contracts and brand management.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Meetings may not result in any specific decisions. Still, they indicate that the parties are in communication and that Barcelona intends to keep its promise to bring Messi back to Camp Nou for one last dance. However, the salary cap will likely be the issue, as it was the first time. Regardless, fans will have to wait until the end of the Qatar World Cup 2022, which remains the top priority for Argentina's Messi, as the upcoming tournament would be his last outing in the showpiece event.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: What does PSG star Messi's return to form mean for Argentina

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli turns 34 - Cheeku celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli turns 34: 'Cheeku' celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)

    WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions: Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable and tame Roman Reigns?-ayh

    WWE Crown Jewel 2022 predictions: Can Logan Paul do the unthinkable and tame Roman Reigns?

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan supporters heartbroken as Mohammad Nabi quits as captain-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan supporters heartbroken as Mohammad Nabi quits as captain

    On Virat Kohli birthday Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics drb

    On Virat Kohli’s birthday, Anushka Sharma shares goofy pics

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters desperate for a win as gap with leaders widens snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters desperate for a win as gap with leaders widens

    Recent Stories

    Indian Army second commanders conference from November 7 key issues to be discussed gcw

    Indian Army's second Commanders’ conference from Nov 7; key issues to be discussed

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM - adt

    Manish Sisodia's aide arrested by ED in liquor policy case, claims Delhi deputy CM

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli turns 34 - Cheeku celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli turns 34: 'Cheeku' celebrates birthday with Men in Blue in Melbourne as wishes pour in (WATCH)

    Priyank Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline drb

    Priyank Chopra goes sexy in orange dress with plunging neckline

    Elon Musk warns advertisers for pulling out says thermonuclear name shame is exactly what will happen gcw

    Elon Musk warns advertisers for pulling out, says 'thermonuclear name, shame is exactly what will happen'

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon