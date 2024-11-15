Dehradun accident: Who were the 6 victims of spine-chilling crash that shocked the nation?

A tragic road accident in Dehradun killed six university students, aged 19-24 when a speeding Innova collided with a truck and crashed into a tree. The group, celebrating a new car, lost their lives, while one passenger, Siddhesh Agrawal, survived with critical injuries.

A tragic road accident in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on Monday morning, claimed the lives of six young people, leaving a community in mourning. The accident occurred when a speeding Innova MUV collided with a truck near ONGC Chowk and then crashed into a tree, killing six passengers instantly. The victims were a close-knit group of friends and students who were out for a late-night drive. One person, critically injured, survived the accident.

Who were the victims?

The six victims of the accident, all in their early twenties, were identified as Kunal Kukreja (23), Atul Agrawal (24), Rishabh Jain (24), Navya Goel (23), Kamakshi Singhal (20), and Guneet Kaur (19). The group was made up of university students, with Kunal being the only one who hailed from Himachal Pradesh. The others were students at Graphic Era University in Dehradun.

- Kunal Kukreja (23): A resident of Himachal Pradesh, Kunal was pursuing his BBA at Graphic Era University.

- Atul Agrawal (24): The driver of the ill-fated Innova, Atul had recently bought the car during the Dhanteras festival. A student and part of a local business family, Atul’s life was tragically taken in the accident.

- Rishabh Jain (24): A fellow student at Graphic Era University, Rishabh was one of the victims who died instantly.

- Navya Goel (23): Another young life lost, Navya was a student at the same university.

- Kamakshi Singhal (20): Kamakshi, who was pursuing a B.Com degree at Graphic Era University, was among the victims.

- Guneet Kaur (19): The youngest in the group, Guneet was 19 years old and studying BBA.

What happened?

The group of seven friends had gathered to celebrate Atul’s new car, which he had purchased just days earlier for Dhanteras. After attending a party in Jakhan, they set off for a late-night drive, unaware that this would be their last. During the drive, Atul tried to overtake a BMW on the Ballupur Chowk-Garhi Cantt road but lost control of the vehicle. The Innova crashed into a container truck at ONGC Chowk before sliding into a tree, destroying the car.

The seventh passenger, Siddhesh Agrawal (25), survived but was critically injured. He is currently receiving treatment at Synergy Hospital in Dehradun. Authorities are waiting for Siddhesh to recover sufficiently so they can take his statement about the incident.

The families of the deceased are well-known in Dehradun, with many being businessmen, traders, and advocates.

