Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Will Real Madrid have the last laugh?

    First Published Oct 14, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe is again in the news after reports suggested the Frenchman is unhappy with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who allegedly failed to keep the promises made to him at the time of signing his contract extension.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Kylian Mbappe, one of the most sought-after forwards in football today, is creating shockwaves, but this time for his alleged displeasure with his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite having a solid campaign, the Frenchman is reportedly dissatisfied at the club because he feels misled by Les Parisiens, who supposedly broke the promises they made to him when he signed his contract extension until 2025.

    Also read: Mbappe and PSG heading for a messy split? Club's alleged use of fake accounts to discredit star may backfire

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In May 2022, the Frenchman appeared certain to join his 'dream club' Real Madrid, on a free transfer. However, the move collapsed in a matter of hours. Mbappe's decision was altered when PSG made a hefty contract extension offer too late. Los Blancos, who undoubtedly felt wronged by the player, reportedly decided not to pursue signing the 23-year-old in the future.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, reports from Romain Molina claim that Real Madrid has modified their position on the Mbappe transfer matter. If an opportunity arises, the defending European champions will pursue the PSG star again. Despite the player's contract renewal and another passing of the signing train, communication between the two parties reportedly remained constant.

    Also read: Am proud of the man Mbappe has become, says PSG star's mom amidst exit rumours

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    PSG currently holds all the cards because Mbappe's current contract with them has a good amount of remaining time. Additionally, it is thought that PSG and Real Madrid do not currently have the best relationships, making any prospective transfer more difficult. The 23-year-old is reportedly unhappy with his role on the field, and his connection with Neymar has ended entirely. Given the circumstances, Mbappe apparently wants to leave the club as soon as possible, with Real Madrid emerging as his top choice.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, one hurdle, perhaps even bigger, would be Mbappe's transfer fee, as the Ligue 1 champions would expect to look for a world record fee to let their star man go. As reported by The Telegraph, according to PSG sources, the club regard the Frenchman as a "€300-350 million (£263-£306m) player". Real Madrid would have to shatter world records to sign the star forward if they hope for him to move from Parc des Princes to Santiago Bernabeu.

    Also read: Is Neymar the reason Mbappe wants to leave PSG? Pictures and videos prove otherwise

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Premier League may be an option for Mbappe if he leaves PSG soon. The Frenchman has been linked to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. However, it remains to be seen if any of these English clubs are serious about pursuing him. It will also be interesting to see if Real Madrid will let the France international slip away from their hand or if Carlo Ancelotti's men will be third time lucky. Only time will reveal what the future holds for the sensational footballer.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football uefa europa league UEL 2022-23: Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve - Mikel Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'Happy, but Arsenal has a lot to improve' - Arteta after 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt

    football UEFA Europa League UEL 2022-23: Manchester United is saving the goals for next week - Erik Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia Nicosia-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'United is saving the goals for next week' - Ten Hag after 1-0 win over Omonia

    Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs HFC: Hyderabad FC dominates to brush aside Northeast United FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad dominates to brush aside Northeast United 3-0

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC eye perfect homecoming against Bengaluru FC

    football Gareth Southgate out, Thomas Tuchel in Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job snt

    Southgate out, Tuchel in? Fans thrilled with prospect of former Chelsea boss taking England job

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2022: Ways to not just cover, but nourish grey hair this festive season RBA

    Diwali 2022: Ways to not just cover, but nourish grey hair this festive season

    Netflix ad-supported plan to debut on November 3 Know price availability in India other details gcw

    Netflix ad-supported plan to debut on November 3; Know price, availability, other details

    Centre upgrates Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security cover to Z+ category AJR

    Centre upgrates Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security cover to Z+ category

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees ends today; know types of questions, other details - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees ends today; know types of questions, other details

    Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week? drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to evict Sajid Khan in a week?

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon