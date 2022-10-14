Kylian Mbappe vs PSG: Will Real Madrid have the last laugh?

Kylian Mbappe is again in the news after reports suggested the Frenchman is unhappy with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), who allegedly failed to keep the promises made to him at the time of signing his contract extension.

Kylian Mbappe, one of the most sought-after forwards in football today, is creating shockwaves, but this time for his alleged displeasure with his club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Despite having a solid campaign, the Frenchman is reportedly dissatisfied at the club because he feels misled by Les Parisiens, who supposedly broke the promises they made to him when he signed his contract extension until 2025. Also read: Mbappe and PSG heading for a messy split? Club's alleged use of fake accounts to discredit star may backfire

In May 2022, the Frenchman appeared certain to join his 'dream club' Real Madrid, on a free transfer. However, the move collapsed in a matter of hours. Mbappe's decision was altered when PSG made a hefty contract extension offer too late. Los Blancos, who undoubtedly felt wronged by the player, reportedly decided not to pursue signing the 23-year-old in the future.

However, reports from Romain Molina claim that Real Madrid has modified their position on the Mbappe transfer matter. If an opportunity arises, the defending European champions will pursue the PSG star again. Despite the player's contract renewal and another passing of the signing train, communication between the two parties reportedly remained constant. Also read: Am proud of the man Mbappe has become, says PSG star's mom amidst exit rumours

PSG currently holds all the cards because Mbappe's current contract with them has a good amount of remaining time. Additionally, it is thought that PSG and Real Madrid do not currently have the best relationships, making any prospective transfer more difficult. The 23-year-old is reportedly unhappy with his role on the field, and his connection with Neymar has ended entirely. Given the circumstances, Mbappe apparently wants to leave the club as soon as possible, with Real Madrid emerging as his top choice.

However, one hurdle, perhaps even bigger, would be Mbappe's transfer fee, as the Ligue 1 champions would expect to look for a world record fee to let their star man go. As reported by The Telegraph, according to PSG sources, the club regard the Frenchman as a "€300-350 million (£263-£306m) player". Real Madrid would have to shatter world records to sign the star forward if they hope for him to move from Parc des Princes to Santiago Bernabeu. Also read: Is Neymar the reason Mbappe wants to leave PSG? Pictures and videos prove otherwise

