Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Am proud of the man Mbappe has become, says PSG star's mom amidst exit rumours

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, delivers a tender message for her son amidst reports that suggest the 'unhappy' Frenchman is looking to exit the Parisian club in January or end of the season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has hit the headlines again, with reports suggesting the Frenchman is unhappy at Parc des Princes and is seeking an exit route in January or at the end of this season. As several football critics question the 23-year-old's intent, the sensational forward's mother, Fayza Lamari, has showered her son with love and encouragement.

    Also read: Is Neymar the reason Mbappe wants to leave PSG? Pictures and videos prove otherwise

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A disappointing campaign for PSG last year was overshadowed by ongoing rumours about Mbappe's future as his contract expired, and Real Madrid continued to show long-term admiration for him. A huge triumph for the Ligue 1 champions came from his shocking choice to remain at Parc des Princes, but a few months later, rumours of a possible exit in January or the end of this campaign have sparked again.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    PSG has reportedly enraged Mbappe, who is especially irritated with the club's President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for not signing a number nine for the player to play alongside this summer and for failing to honour specific promises to the player. The Frenchman believes Al-Khelaifi misled him and is worried about Christophe Galtier's new 3-4-3 formation, which, in his opinion, seems to bring out the best in Neymar and Lionel Messi, but not Mbappe.

    Also read: Of celebration, smiles and hug: Here's proof PSG star Mbappe and Neymar have moved on from penalty-gate

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Reports also say Mbappe believes PSG's Sporting Director, Luis Campos, won't have complete control over filling the roster gaps this January window due to his frustrations over working alongside fellow director Antero Henrique and also enduring a frosty relationship with Al-Khelaifi.

    Image Credit: Mbappe Twitter

    Amidst these speculations, Mbappe, who scored a penalty in PSG's 1-1 Champions League draw on Tuesday, attended an event organised by his foundation 'Inspired by KM' in Nimes on Wednesday along with his mother, Fayza Lamari. At the event, the Frenchman expressed his happiness to be able to help young people. "In life, there are not only easy things. Otherwise, it would be too easy. But the children must continue to hang on. We must help them, give them the right messages, the right ingredients, guiding them. They are the ones who will make their dreams come true," the PSG star said.

    Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'Mbappe has never talked to me about leaving in January' - PSG advisor Campos

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    During the media interaction, Mbappe was asked if he thinks he has made his mom proud. "I think, I think so," he replied. The question is then relayed to Fayza Lamari herself, who delivered a tender message for her son. "So football is as much for him. When he is world champion, as a former sportswoman, I am indeed happy but where I'm most proud is the man he's become. Time isn't over. He still has time to become a man, but today I'm proud of him, of course," she stated as quoted by RMC Sport.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as special after historic Liverpool hat-trick against Rangers-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Klopp hails Salah as 'special' after historic Liverpool hat-trick against Rangers

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Why is Diego Simeone happy despite Atletico Madrid goalless draw against Club Brugge?-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Why is Simeone happy despite Atletico's goalless draw against Brugge?

    Indian Super League 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa pulls off dramatic late winner to down East Bengal

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United, Hyderabad look to hit the ground running after thrilling openers

    Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of prohibited substance snt

    Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur banned for three years for use of prohibited substance

    Recent Stories

    Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane makes safe landing at its destination after smoke detected in cabin AJR

    Hyderabad-bound SpiceJet plane makes safe landing at its destination after smoke detected in cabin

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 web options entry commences today; know details - adt

    MHT CET Counselling 2022: CAP Round 1 web options entry commences today; know details

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah as special after historic Liverpool hat-trick against Rangers-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: Klopp hails Salah as 'special' after historic Liverpool hat-trick against Rangers

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West showed PORN film to Adidas employees-read what happened NEXT RBA

    Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West showed PORN film to Adidas employees-read what happened NEXT

    Google permits Donald Trump's Truth Social app on Play Store - adt

    Google permits Donald Trump's Truth Social app on Play Store

    Recent Videos

    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with - Ravichandran Ashwin-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Bigger boundaries give license to the bowlers to work with' - Ashwin

    Video Icon
    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    UP civic apathy: E-Rickshaw overturns next to VIP convoy on potholed road, officials don't stop

    Video Icon
    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    3 Chennai students, seen in viral video dragging machetes along railway platform, arrested

    Video Icon