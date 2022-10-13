Am proud of the man Mbappe has become, says PSG star's mom amidst exit rumours

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe's mother, Fayza Lamari, delivers a tender message for her son amidst reports that suggest the 'unhappy' Frenchman is looking to exit the Parisian club in January or end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has hit the headlines again, with reports suggesting the Frenchman is unhappy at Parc des Princes and is seeking an exit route in January or at the end of this season. As several football critics question the 23-year-old's intent, the sensational forward's mother, Fayza Lamari, has showered her son with love and encouragement. Also read: Is Neymar the reason Mbappe wants to leave PSG? Pictures and videos prove otherwise

A disappointing campaign for PSG last year was overshadowed by ongoing rumours about Mbappe's future as his contract expired, and Real Madrid continued to show long-term admiration for him. A huge triumph for the Ligue 1 champions came from his shocking choice to remain at Parc des Princes, but a few months later, rumours of a possible exit in January or the end of this campaign have sparked again.

PSG has reportedly enraged Mbappe, who is especially irritated with the club's President, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, for not signing a number nine for the player to play alongside this summer and for failing to honour specific promises to the player. The Frenchman believes Al-Khelaifi misled him and is worried about Christophe Galtier's new 3-4-3 formation, which, in his opinion, seems to bring out the best in Neymar and Lionel Messi, but not Mbappe. Also read: Of celebration, smiles and hug: Here's proof PSG star Mbappe and Neymar have moved on from penalty-gate

Reports also say Mbappe believes PSG's Sporting Director, Luis Campos, won't have complete control over filling the roster gaps this January window due to his frustrations over working alongside fellow director Antero Henrique and also enduring a frosty relationship with Al-Khelaifi.

Amidst these speculations, Mbappe, who scored a penalty in PSG's 1-1 Champions League draw on Tuesday, attended an event organised by his foundation 'Inspired by KM' in Nimes on Wednesday along with his mother, Fayza Lamari. At the event, the Frenchman expressed his happiness to be able to help young people. "In life, there are not only easy things. Otherwise, it would be too easy. But the children must continue to hang on. We must help them, give them the right messages, the right ingredients, guiding them. They are the ones who will make their dreams come true," the PSG star said. Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'Mbappe has never talked to me about leaving in January' - PSG advisor Campos

