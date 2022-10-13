Mbappe and PSG heading for a messy split? Club's alleged use of fake accounts to discredit star may backfire

An investigative website, Mediapart, has accused Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of using fake Twitter accounts to lead campaigns against their media outlets, club staff, and players, including Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe's relationship with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) appears to have been severely damaged, with reports stating that the Frenchman has sought an exit from the Ligue 1 club in January or at the end of the ongoing campaign. What has added more fuel to the fire is an investigative report from Mediapart that claims the Parisian club created an army of fake social media accounts to lead campaigns against media outlets, club staff and players, including the 23-year-old forward. Also read: Am proud of the man Mbappe has become, says PSG star's mom amidst exit rumours

On Wednesday, a Mediapart investigation revealed several examples from their findings surrounding PSG. One example the article cites is from March 2019, when rumours initially surfaced about Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid. At the time, the 2018 World Cup-winning star explained in an interview with Telefoot that he wanted to stay at Parc des Princes despite the club's elimination from the Champions League.

According to Mediapart, Paname Squad, who claims to have information from PSG, commended Mbappe on his choice while also urging players to 'work in silence'. When the Frenchman was named Ligue 1 player of the year at the UNFP awards and stated in his speech that it might be time for him to take on 'more responsibilities', the same account also posted a critical comment. Also read: Is Neymar the reason Mbappe wants to leave PSG? Pictures and videos prove otherwise

PSG has denied these allegations, stating that they have 'never contacted an agency in order to damage individuals or institutions'. A source close to the Ligue 1 champions told RMC Sport: "PSG is a global brand and constantly engages with social media agencies around the world. Local and international - to promote and celebrate the excellent work of the club, its collaborators and its partners - like all companies. The club has never contracted an agency to harm any person or institution."

However, despite PSG's denial of allegations of running a 'digital army' to discredit their players, including Mbappe, reports now claim the revelation could be used by the Frenchman's entourage to break his existing contract with the Parisian club. Spanish media house MARCA quoted Tatiana Vassine, a labour lawyer, who claimed the 23-year-old could use the latest investigative report to force a move away from Parc des Princes. Also read: Of celebration, smiles and hug: Here's proof PSG star Mbappe and Neymar have moved on from penalty-gate

"Each of the parties bound by an employment contract is subject to an obligation of loyalty that is the equivalent of the obligation of good faith existing in all contracts. This obligation requires that both the employee and the employer fulfil their obligations each other fairly and, obviously, without harming the other. In case of litigation, it would be up to bodies such as the labor court or the legal commission of the LFP to decide this point in view of the elements that are in the file. They are the ones who have the last word," Vassine told MARCA.

This is the most recent information from PSG, which has sparked many rumours, including the idea that Mbappe has reached his breaking point with the team and is ready to leave despite having only signed a five-month deal ago. The France international shockingly admitted he wanted to join Real Madrid, who offered 154 million pounds for the 23-year-old, in the summer before turning down the Spanish powerhouses to sign a new 650,000 pounds per week deal in Paris. Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'Mbappe has never talked to me about leaving in January' - PSG advisor Campos

Mbappe's discontent is reportedly a result of several promises made to him before his contract renewal back in May. The Frenchman reportedly feels that PSG has made several unattainable promises, leading to deception. Additionally, the sensational forward is allegedly dissatisfied with his location on the field. The PSG No. 7 would rather play off the flanks even if he is currently used as a striker.

