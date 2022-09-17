Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How close was Neymar to leaving PSG following rift with Kylian Mbappe? Luis Campos addresses

    First Published Sep 17, 2022, 8:41 AM IST

    Neymar was subject to a rift with Kylian Mbappe in PSG last year, as it was rumoured that the former could leave as a result. However, how close was the Brazilian to going? Club advisor Luis Campos has addressed the rumours.

    Brazilian striker Neymar and French striker Kylian Mbappe are two of the most lethal and vital forwards for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, there were rumour-based reports that all was not well between the two last season, as the former sought a move away. On the other hand, even the latter considered moving to Spanish champion Real Madrid before the move fell through, and he ended up signing an extension with the Parisians. While there was heavy truth to the Frenchman's reports, doubts cast over the reliability of the Brazilian's reports. Meanwhile, PSG's club advisor Luis Campos ascribed and communicated that it was never the case.

    Campos replied to RMC Sport on whether Neymar considered leaving PSG this summer, "No. Neymar is an excellent player. He arrives on time, all the time, and he hasn't missed training. He is involved in the team and the club project." The Brazilian had signed an extension with the Parisians last summer, while his new deal is valid until 2027, with annual pay of €43 million.

    Later, reviewing PSG's activity in the summer transfer window, Campos was not entirely satisfied and enunciated, "We are coming to the end of the transfer window without the perfect balance. We have a huge quality in the squad, no doubt. In the end, it was not perfect. It's always hard to have perfection. But, we work to be as close as possible to perfection. It is a serious problem for us."

    "When we have three central defenders, and we started playing with them, it puts us in difficulty. I'm not going to talk about names. We didn't just talk to Skriniar. If we are missing a piece, the puzzle is not complete. We did not have a good transfer window. The transfer window is a long time. The first week, we managed to make Vitinha. After that, we have six or seven weeks without anything. In the last week, everything has been much more expensive," concluded Campos.

