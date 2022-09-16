Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez packs a punch with kickboxing moves; leaves fans drooling

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shares clipping of her kickboxing workout session on Instagram; shows of her powerful punches and kicks.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Legendary Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, is one of the most popular football WAGs in the world. Known for being a fitness enthusiast, the 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share a clip from her kickboxing session, where she packs a punch! Also see: Sexy in black and white: Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez dazzles at Venice Film Festival

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

In the clip, Georgina Rodriguez wears a white t-shirt, pink tights, white training shoes and a black cap. Her hair is neatly plaited while she enjoys her kickboxing session. "Great moves," noted one fan for the video, which has the popular Boney M, Bobby Farrell song 'Daddy Cool' in the background. WATCH: Georgina Rodriguez's kickboxing video

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is known to be in top shape and wows her follower from time to time as she flaunts her curves in varied pieces of clothing. From evening gowns and casual outfits to sportswear and bikinis, the model carries every piece of clothing with style and panache. Also read: Sexy pictures: 14 times Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez sizzled in bikini

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

Given the hard work and effort Ronaldo puts into his physique during training, Georgina Rodriguez once revealed it was first challenging to keep up with the Portuguese talisman.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In an interview two years ago, Georgina Rodriguez revealed how when she and Ronaldo first began working out together, she was "embarrassed" to exercise with the "greatest athlete in the world." Also read: Georgina Rodriguez reveals favourite colour; 10 times Ronaldo's partner stunned in white

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

However, Georgina stated that ballet was the main factor in keeping her in shape and with a toned body.

Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram