    La Liga 2022-23: Lewandowski blown away by Barcelona's enormous teenage talent and maturity

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Barcelona beat Mallorca 1-0 in La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday. As Robert Lewandowski scored the winner, he was stunned by the amount of teenage talent the club possesses and its maturity.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish giants Barcelona is on course to reestablish itself as the national champion. On Sunday, it edged past 11th-placed Mallorca 1-0, thanks to another winner from Rober Lewandowski in the 20th minute, following an assist from Ansu Fati. Also, due to arch-rival and defending champion Real Madrid's loss later during the day, Barca has displaced it as the top side in La Liga's current season table. In the meantime, Lewandowski was taken aback by the club's exquisite young talents, while he was all-praise for their maturity at such a tender age.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to Kanal Sportowy, Lewandowski noted, "I'm impressed by how at that age one could be so mature in football. I don't mean mature mentally. I meant if they thought differently about football. I wouldn't even compare it if there are any differences there. A man can't change his age."

    ALSO READ: LA LIGA 2022-23: 'BENZEMA HAS TO GET IN THE BEST SHAPE BY PLAYING' - ANCELOTTI

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "People abroad who are 18 years old can't think like they were 26. People here live and grow in the same way. However, thanks to these academies, it's much easier for them. Being well trained at 18 and talented, they may reach a higher level. Additionally, they're familiar with the football world, which Polish players miss," added Lewandowski.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Also, Lewandowski backed Xavi to revive Barcelona's future, concluding, "He's aware of what went wrong in the last season, contrary to what he dreamed of, and I see that he wants to make it better. Mentally they were focused, but their bodies couldn't manage. I think that we'll be growing with every week and every match, and I strongly believe that with time it'll get better."

