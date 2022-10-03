La Liga 2022-23: Lewandowski blown away by Barcelona's enormous teenage talent and maturity

Barcelona beat Mallorca 1-0 in La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday. As Robert Lewandowski scored the winner, he was stunned by the amount of teenage talent the club possesses and its maturity.

Spanish giants Barcelona is on course to reestablish itself as the national champion. On Sunday, it edged past 11th-placed Mallorca 1-0, thanks to another winner from Rober Lewandowski in the 20th minute, following an assist from Ansu Fati. Also, due to arch-rival and defending champion Real Madrid's loss later during the day, Barca has displaced it as the top side in La Liga's current season table. In the meantime, Lewandowski was taken aback by the club's exquisite young talents, while he was all-praise for their maturity at such a tender age.

Talking to Kanal Sportowy, Lewandowski noted, "I'm impressed by how at that age one could be so mature in football. I don't mean mature mentally. I meant if they thought differently about football. I wouldn't even compare it if there are any differences there. A man can't change his age." ALSO READ: LA LIGA 2022-23: 'BENZEMA HAS TO GET IN THE BEST SHAPE BY PLAYING' - ANCELOTTI

"People abroad who are 18 years old can't think like they were 26. People here live and grow in the same way. However, thanks to these academies, it's much easier for them. Being well trained at 18 and talented, they may reach a higher level. Additionally, they're familiar with the football world, which Polish players miss," added Lewandowski.

