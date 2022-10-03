La Liga 2022-23: 'Benzema has to get in the best shape by playing' - Ancelotti

Real Madrid settled for a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Osasuna at home on Sunday. Thus, it surrendered its top spot to Barcelona, while Karim Benzema was rusty after his comeback from injury, whereas Carlo Ancelotti defended him.

Defending champion Real Madrid was up against sixth-placed Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday. However, the second-placed hosts received an unexpectedly close contest from the visitors, resulting in a 1-1 draw. While the Los Banclos led at half-time Vinicius Junior's opener in the 42nd, the Los Rojillos levelled in the following half through Kike in the 58th. In contrast, even a red card to the latter's David Garcia in the 78th was not enough for Madrid to capitalise. Meanwhile, the hosts' French striker Karim Benzema looked rusty after his injury return, but club head coach Carlo Ancelotti continued to back him.

Conversing to DAZN, Ancelotti reckoned, "Karim usually scores. The match wasn't spectacular, but after the goal we conceded, the team played as it had to. Karim had no problems starting to play for 90 minutes. He has to get in the best shape by playing. It's a footballing accident that can sometimes happen. We've been quite solid at the back. We had a good balance. We hardly conceded any counter-attacks." ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'THE BELIEF FROM THE BEGINNING WAS NOT THE BEST' - FERNANDES ON UNITED'S LOSS TO CITY

