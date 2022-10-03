Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga 2022-23: 'Benzema has to get in the best shape by playing' - Ancelotti

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 3:48 PM IST

    Real Madrid settled for a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Osasuna at home on Sunday. Thus, it surrendered its top spot to Barcelona, while Karim Benzema was rusty after his comeback from injury, whereas Carlo Ancelotti defended him.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Defending champion Real Madrid was up against sixth-placed Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid on Sunday. However, the second-placed hosts received an unexpectedly close contest from the visitors, resulting in a 1-1 draw. While the Los Banclos led at half-time Vinicius Junior's opener in the 42nd, the Los Rojillos levelled in the following half through Kike in the 58th. In contrast, even a red card to the latter's David Garcia in the 78th was not enough for Madrid to capitalise. Meanwhile, the hosts' French striker Karim Benzema looked rusty after his injury return, but club head coach Carlo Ancelotti continued to back him.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Conversing to DAZN, Ancelotti reckoned, "Karim usually scores. The match wasn't spectacular, but after the goal we conceded, the team played as it had to. Karim had no problems starting to play for 90 minutes. He has to get in the best shape by playing. It's a footballing accident that can sometimes happen. We've been quite solid at the back. We had a good balance. We hardly conceded any counter-attacks."

    ALSO READ: EPL 2022-23: 'THE BELIEF FROM THE BEGINNING WAS NOT THE BEST' - FERNANDES ON UNITED'S LOSS TO CITY

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Since the beginning of the 2020-21 La Liga season, Osasuna has had three draws against Madrid. As the Los Blancos surrendered their top spot to arch-rival Barcelona, midfielder Dani Ceballos considered, "We wanted the three points, we tried until the end, but we have lost two points. We improved in the last minutes, but we have not been able to get the victory. We were not good at facing the goal or with the ball. We lacked a bit of dynamism. We have another game on Wednesday [vs Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Champions League] to face in a good way."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23: The belief from the beginning was not the best - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United loss to Man City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'The belief from the beginning was not the best' - Fernandes on United's loss to City

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Would like to have Chris Gayle bat as a prized possession - Yusuf Pathan-ayh

    LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

    football man city vs man united Humiliation disrespect disbelief How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up erik ten hag conundrum snt

    Humiliation, disrespect and disbelief: How this Cristiano Ronaldo photo sums up Man United's conundrum

    IND vs SA, 2nd T20I: Miller's ton goes in vain as India beat South Africa by 16 runs to seal series snake reaction snt

    IND vs SA 2022: Surya, KL Rahul show helps India seal first T20I series win against South Africa on home soil

    legends league cricket 2022 ross taylor ashley nurse blazing knocks against bhilwara kings power india capitals into final

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Taylor, Nurse’s blazing knocks power India Capitals into final

    Recent Stories

    Lacking Monday motivation Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanons workout videos and kick start your week sur

    Lacking Monday motivation? Watch Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon's workout videos and kick start your week

    In a first, external affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand from October 5; details here - adt

    In a first, external affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit New Zealand from October 5; details here

    football Major league soccer mls clubs know what lionel messi wants is it to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona snt

    MLS clubs know what Lionel Messi wants; is it to stay at PSG or return to Barcelona?

    Nobel Prize 2022 Svante Paabo bags award in medicine for discoveries concerning human evolution gcw

    Nobel Prize 2022: Svante Pääbo bags award in medicine for 'discoveries concerning human evolution'

    football EPL, English Premier League 2022-23: The belief from the beginning was not the best - Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United loss to Man City-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'The belief from the beginning was not the best' - Fernandes on United's loss to City

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon